PSG target still dreaming of impossible move to join Barcelona: Reports

Joao Felix, a target for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), is still dreaming of a move to Barcelona, according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

Felix spent the second half of the 2022-23 season away on loan at Chelsea. His situation at Atletico Madrid is difficult and Felix is expected to make a move away from the Spanish capital.

PSG are reportedly among the interested clubs to sign the Portuguese attacker in the summer transfer window. However, Felix has an eye set on Barca, as reported by Mundo Deprtivo.

Signing an attacker won't be a bad proposition for the Catalan club. However, Felix is not a player who is high on Xavi's list of priorities as they have already secured Vitor Roque's signature, who will join in 2024.

Apart from that, the Blaugrana have other priorities and are keen on signing a new midfielder in the summer. Oriol Romeu is a player who is high on the team's priority list at the moment. Hence, signing Felix might not be Barcelona's foremost target.

The Portuguese showed off flashes of his brilliance during his Chelsea stint. He scored four goals in 20 matches across competitions during his short stint. However, the chances of him getting back to the west London side on a permanent move are slim.

Felix is contracted with Los Rojiblancos until the end of the 2026-27 season and any potential move for the player could cost around €100 million.

Joao Felix is not the only Portuguese linked with PSG and Barcelona

Apart from Joao Felix, Bernardo Silva is another Portuguese player who has been linked with a move to PSG and Barcelona. Silva currently plays for Premier League and European champions Manchester City.

The Portugal international was a key player for the Cityzens during the 2022-23 season as the Manchester club won the treble this past season. He scored seven goals and provided eight assists in 55 matches across competitions for Pep Guardiola's team.

Silva has been a part of the Manchester club since 2017. He has so far made 306 appearances for the Cityzens, scoring 55 goals and providing 59 assists. Silva is one of the finest creative players across Europe at the moment. Hence, it shouldn't be surprising that PSG and Barcelona are interested in him. The Portuguese has also been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League in recent times.