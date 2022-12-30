PSG teammate played crucial role in cheering up Kylian Mbappe after heartbreaking FIFA World Cup final loss - Reports

Kylian Mbappe was able to lean on his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Achraf Hakimi after France suffered a crushing loss in the FIFA World Cup final against Argentina. Following the match, Mbappe was able to turn to his family and close friends, including Hakimi, for comfort and support.

With Mbappe's impressive performances, France advanced to the final and had a chance to defend their title. However, Argentina ultimately triumphed in a penalty shootout.

Despite the disappointment, the forward was able to find solace and regain his motivation through the support and encouragement of Hakimi. According to Le Parisien, after the final, the Moroccan international met with Mbappe at the Blues' hotel and provided words of encouragement. The two friends, who have been close since they met at PSG, reportedly talked about the FIFA World Cup final.

Mbappe's resilience and the support he had have certainly helped him bounce back from the disappointment. The forward notably showed up at the Parc des Princes right after the World Cup ended and took part in PSG's clash against Strasbourg, and even put his name on the scoresheet.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier discusses Kylian Mbappe's attitude after FIFA World Cup

Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier has praised Kylian Mbappe for his selfless attitude since returning from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Galtier credited the Frenchman for bringing his World Cup form to club level and lauded him for his role in the team's win against Strasbourg.

Speaking to the press (via Daily Post), the 56-year-old stated:

“I think he [Kylian Mbappe] is on the level of what he did in Qatar. He’s benefited from a few days off. Despite the sadness, he had an exceptional tournament, and his recovery means he’s been on the pace."

“Since his return, he was determined to play our next two matches. He was the trigger for victory when it was tough. He has taught the whole team with his selflessness.”

