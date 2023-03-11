PSG transfer budget for the summer revealed as Ligue 1 side eye squad rebuild - Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) transfer budget for the summer has been revealed as the Ligue 1 champions are eyeing a squad rebuild.

Contrary to their exorbitant spending power in the past, the Parisians will have a relatively modest €80 million transfer kitty, barring any outgoings.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Since this iconic PSG transfer window, they've failed to reach even the quarterfinals of the Champions League 🤯 Since this iconic PSG transfer window, they've failed to reach even the quarterfinals of the Champions League 🤯 https://t.co/DcWE7UJ01F

PSG were eliminated from the Champions League round of 16 after a 3-0 aggregate defeat against familiar foes Bayern Munich. They lost in the 2020 final to the same opponents, making this loss even more bitter. Following the result, L'Equipe (via Goal) have reported that the capital club are looking to rebuild in the summer.

However, their €80 million transfer budget seems very little to rebuild, which invariably points towards a few high-profile departures. The futures of superstar trio Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar have been up in the air as PSG will look to offload at least one of them to bring in funds. Others such as Hugo Ekitike, Carlos Soler and Juan Bernat may also be sold.

The club will also reportedly see Georginio Wijnaldum (AS Roma), Julian Draxler (Benfica) and Leandro Paredes (Juventus) return from their respective loan spells at the end of the season. The Parisians have already secured the signing of Slovakian defender Milan Skriniar on a pre-contract, whose deal with Inter Milan expires in the summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



Skriniar will join PSG as free agent, decision made as he will leave Inter. Paris Saint-Germain have not changed their position on Milan Skriniar deal. The intention remains to get it sealed and registered as pre-contract has already been signed last JanuarySkriniar will join PSG as free agent, decision made as he will leave Inter. Paris Saint-Germain have not changed their position on Milan Skriniar deal. The intention remains to get it sealed and registered as pre-contract has already been signed last January 🔴🔵 #PSG Skriniar will join PSG as free agent, decision made as he will leave Inter. https://t.co/OKoud1JAh2

Other notable players reportedly linked with PSG are Pau Torres (Villarreal), Ibrahim Sangare (PSV Eindhoven), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) and Victor Osimhen (Napoli).

Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi will look to strengthen across the pitch as he looks to end the club's Champions League hoodoo.

PSG will turn their focus onto their domestic league

Having been knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern and having fallen to Marseille in the Coupe de France, PSG will only have Ligue 1 to play for in the remainder of the season.

The Parisians won the Trophee des Champions earlier this season as they brushed off Nantes with a comfortable 4-0 win. Winning the league seems non-negotiable for manager Christopher Galtier, who will be under major scrutiny from the board following their exit from Europe.

The defending champions are currently first in Ligue 1 with 63 points from 26 games and are eight points clear of second-placed Marseille. They will travel to face Brest in their next game later today and will look to extend their lead at the summit.

Poll : 0 votes