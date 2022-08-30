PSG trying to close the signing of 25-year-old midfielder star in the next few hours - Reports 

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are pushing to complete the signing of Carlos Soler from Valencia, journalist Pedro Morata (via El Partidazo de COPE) has claimed.

French champions PSG have not made any dazzling transfers this summer, focusing primarily on bolstering their weak spots. Paris Saint-Germain’s midfield has long been an area of concern, and the club have taken active measures this summer to reinforce that area. Vitinha and Renato Sanches have already been brought in and according to the aforementioned source, they are not quite done yet.

It is believed that the Parisians are interested in bringing in 25-year-old Valencia midfielder Soler to the club and are looking to close the deal imminently. The Ligue 1 holders are prepared to pay between €15 million and €17 million for his services.

The central midfielder, who has been with Valencia his entire career, will see his contract expire in June 2023. If Valencia do not cash in on him this summer, chances are, they would end up losing him for free in the next summer transfer window.

Soler was promoted to Valencia’s senior team in 2017. He has thus far featured in 225 games for them across competitions, scoring 36 times and claiming 31 assists.

Carlos Soler could prove to be an excellent signing for PSG

If PSG manage to pull off Soler’s signing, they would have the means to be more adventurous in the middle. Soler, who scored 11 goals in 32 La Liga games last season, has the ability to find the back of the net quite frequently. He can play in wide areas and whip in dangerous crosses into the box. The Spain international is someone who could come in and make a decisive impact from midfield. Very few midfielders in the world possess the ability to do so.

Soler is also a hard worker, a confident passer, and has a knack for sliding into little pockets of space. Given his skill set and reported price tag, it makes perfect sense for Paris to add him to their ranks before the summer transfer window closes on September 1.

