PSG could turn to ex-Liverpool man if Luis Campos leaves the club this summer: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) could look to appoint former Liverpool chief Michael Edwards if sporting director Luis Campos departs this summer, CBS Sports’ Jonathan Johnson has claimed.

Campos arrived at the Parc des Princes shortly after Kylian Mbappe’s three-year contract extension in May 2022. The Portuguese oversaw a number of transfers in the summer, but there have not been any changes in results.

Similar to last season, PSG have been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the Round-of-16 stage. They have also been prematurely eliminated from the Coupe de France, meaning the Ligue 1 title is the only piece of silverware they can win this season.

According to PSGTalk, PSG could look to shake up the front office in the summer, and Campos could be one to depart after only a single season. In his column, Johnson revealed the name of the person the French outfit could bring to replace Campos as the club’s sporting director. He wrote:

“… And another Premier League name who could be of interest if Galtier and Campos were to depart could be ex-Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards.”

Edwards was Liverpool’s sporting director for six years before he took a sabbatical after the end of the 2021-22 season. During his tenure, the Merseysiders ended their 30-year English title drought by winning the Premier League in the 2019-20 season. They also won the Champions League in the 2018-19 season and bagged multiple domestic honors.

Edwards has a proven track record of building squads capable of winning the Champions League, a trophy PSG have grown desperate for. It will be interesting to see if PSG manage to convince Edwards to come out of his slumber and face the heat this summer.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits Real Madrid were the deserving winners of their Champions League clash

Real Madrid inflicted a 1-0 defeat upon Jurgen Klopp’s Reds in the second leg of their Champions League Round-of-16 clash on Wednesday night (15 March). The result saw Los Blancos extend their massive first-leg lead, with them qualifying for the quarter-finals with a 6-2 aggregate victory.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Klopp, who is often seen deflecting blame, admitted that his team fell short, praising Real Madrid for their commanding display. The German said via the club’s official website:

“You need a special performance and we didn't show a special performance tonight. It was, in moments, a good performance, but Real Madrid was, for the whole game, the team in control of the game.

“They had the better chances, Ali had to make two sensational saves to keep us in the game and that's the reason. In the end, Madrid were the better team and that's why the right team went through to the next round.”

Klopp is possibly referring to the two excellent saves Alisson made to deny Vinicius Junior and Eduardo Camavinga in the first half. In the 14th minute, the Liverpool goalkeeper reacted superbly to stop Vinicius from scoring from point-blank range. Six minutes later, Camavinga went for goal with a 25-yard piledriver. Alisson tipped the ball onto the crossbar to keep Liverpool in the contest.

