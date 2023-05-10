PSG ultras make huge announcement on snubbing home and away games - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ultras have announced that they will not be attending games at the Parc des Princes or away from home till further notice.

PSG ultras have been in controversy recently after visiting the club's headquarters to protest against Lionel Messi. The Argentine icon made an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia and drew the ire of fans. He has also reportedly decided to leave the club at the end of the season, furthering tension between the two parties.

Ultras visited Neymar's home demanding the Brazilian's departure from the club. That has now led to the Collectif Ultras Paris making an announcement that they are ceasing activities including attending matches. The statement released on Twitter reads:

"At the end of the meeting between the club's management and the leaders of the Collectif Ultras Paris, the CUP office decided to completely cease our activities."

"We will therefore no longer be present at the Parc des Princes or on the move. The latest events at the state of our common relations with management lead us to believe that this is the best and only solution likely to preserve a common future. We are waiting for clear answers from the club on several points in order to possibly review our positions."

PSG have four games remaining this season. They host Ajaccio at the Parc des Princes on Saturday (May 13). Messi should be available for that game after being suspended by the club for his trip to Saudi.

The Parisians will then travel to Auxerre on May 21, and Strasbourg on May 27. They host Clermont Foot in the final game of the season on June 3.

Jose Mourinho and Thiago Motta frontrunners to replace PSG boss Christophe Galtier

Jose Mourinho is garnering interest from Paris.

Christophe Galtier has endured a difficult debut season at the Parc des Princes amid controversy on and off the field. He has dealt with issues regarding Messi's contract, Neymar's injury woes and Kylian Mbappe's issues with a promotional video.

However, the Parisians' form under Galtier has also been a massive problem, as they stumbled out of the UEFA Champions League and Coupe de France. There's a feeling that winning the Ligue 1 title won't be enough for the French manager to remain at the club.

According to Foot Mercato, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is eyeing either AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho or Bologna coach Thiago Motta as Galtier's replacement.

Mourinho has responded to the links by jokingly claiming that the club haven't contacted him directly. His contract with Roma expires in 2024, but he could depart this summer. He led i Lupi to the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League last season.

Meanwhile, Motta is a former midfielder at the Parc des Princes, who made 231 appearances. He started his management career coaching PSG's U19s. His Bologna side are seventh in Serie A.

