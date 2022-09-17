PSG upset with star forward and remain open to his departure in 2023: Reports

According to El Nacional, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) hierarchy are not happy with Kylian Mbappe's words during an interview with the New York Times. The forward notably hinted at a potential future with Real Madrid, which has been the biggest transfer story of the past season.

While Mbappe did eventually renew his contract with the Parisians, it was widely believed that the forward would join Karim Benzema at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In the interview, Mbappe did not hide his feelings about the Madridistas, saying:

"You never know what's going to happen. I've never been there [to Madrid], but it seems like it's my home or something like that."

El Nacional claims that the forward's decision to flirt with Real Madrid once more is due to his unhappiness regarding their change of plans.

He originally expected PSG to let Lionel Messi and Neymar leave the club, but instead, the Parisians are set to offer Messi a new contract, while Neymar did not leave in the summer.

The flirtation episode has seen the Parisians, who had hoped to see the forward play at the Parc des Princes, become open to his departure next summer.

While they won't rule out an exit for Mbappe, they remain interested in keeping Messi and Neymar, both of whom are in top form.

PSG also intend to call Florentino Perez in a bid to offer Mbappe to Real Madrid if the Spanish giants can agree on a massive transfer fee.

PSG star reacts to FIFA 23 rankings

While news regarding Mbappe's future might have taken up the headlines in Paris, the recently released FIFA 23 rankings have seen a former Real Madrid man notably react.

Sergio Ramos has enjoyed a career that any player in the sport’s storied history would be envious of. However, his latest ranking in the popular video game does not seem to be to his liking, having gone from 88 in FIFA 22 to 84 in FIFA 23.

The PSG veteran explained (via GiveMeSport):

“No. I think a little bit upper. Should be higher. I need to train more. I want my score to be higher.”

The defender will hope to improve his rating in the game as the season progresses with his performances on the pitch.

However, Ramos has generally played a bit-part role in France since his arrival last year and will hope a more central role in the team can improve his rating.

