PSG urge Real Madrid to include one of 2 star players in transfer deal for Kylian Mbappe: Reports 

PSG have reportedly asked Real Madrid to include either Eduardo Camavinga or Rodrygo in the deal for Kylian Mbappe if they are unwilling to match the €250 million asking price.

As per a report in El Nacional, PSG are demanding one of the two players in return from Real Madrid this summer if Mbappe moves to the Spanish side, in addition to financial compensation.

Luis Enrique is keen on working with the aforementioned players and has asked the Ligue 1 champions to go ahead with the deal. The Spanish tactician reportedly believes that he can challenge at the top with the French giants even if Mbappe leaves.

However, Carlo Ancelotti is not interested in the proposed deal and has urged Los Blancos not to let either of the two leave. Real Madrid are reportedly willing to wait to sign Mbappe on a free transfer when his contract with PSG expires next summer.

Kylian Mbappe's PSG future in the balance but Real Madrid dream is alive

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has admitted that the club is not happy with Kylian Mbappe's decision to not extend his contract. He does not want the forward to leave on a free transfer as they had invested €180 million to sign him from AS Monaco.

Earlier in the ongoing transfer window, Al-Khelaifi told the media:

"We want him [Kylian Mbappe] to stay but he can't leave for free. That was our verbal agreement and he expressed it publicly in an interview. So it's not debatable. I was really shocked to learn that he intended to leave for free. It's very disappointing because Kylian is a fantastic lad, a real gentleman, and to leave for free, by weakening the biggest French club, is not him. When I received this information, I was shocked and disappointed."

Last year, Kylian Mbappe admitted that he still dreams of moving to Real Madrid. After signing a new contract at PSG last summer, the forward told BBC:

"Never over, never over. The only thing is that now I have signed a contract for three years more. You never know what can happen in the future. I give up to think about the future, I only think about the present, and the present is I signed a new contract for three years more at Paris Saint-Germain."

Mbappe added:

"I spoke to the president of Real Madrid because I have a lot of respect for him and the club. I think it was important to say it personally that I wasn't going to go. To be a great player [you have] to be honest, and everything was great and good because we have a good relationship."