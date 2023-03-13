PSG want to get rid of 3 first-team players as they plan summer transfer rebuild - Reports

According to SPORT, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are looking to sell three players next summer. Two summer signings, Fabian Ruiz and Carlos Soler, are on the list alongside French defender Presnel Kimpembe.

Kimpembe's inclusion on the list might come as a shock to many. The academy product is one of the club's vice-captains and has made 236 appearances for the Parisians.

The 27-year-old, however, has often been injured this season and has made only 15 appearances. After suffering a hamstring injury earlier in the season, he missed the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to an Achilles Tendon problem. While Kimpembe made a temporary return, he has once again been sidelined for the recurring issue.

PSG are disappointed with the player and believe that Kimpembe has failed to hit the standards that were expected of him.

Soler, meanwhile, was signed from Valencia in the summer. He has since scored seven goals and provided four assists in 30 matches for the Ligue 1 club. The Spaniard, however, is yet to win over the PSG faithful and could be shown the exit door in the summer.

Fabian Ruiz made a summer arrival from Napoli. He has since made 28 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants, scoring one goal and providing two assists. Ruiz's performances have fallen well short of the desired level. He is also one of the most likely players to be sacrificed in the summer.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier showed championship aspirations

PSG were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 by Bayern Munich. The Parisians lost the round of 16 clash by an agreegate of 3-0 over two legs.

Christophe Galtier acknowledged that it was a tough pill to swallow for his team. He, however, vowed to lead his team to the Ligue 1 title.

Galtier told Canal+:

“Obviously there is this disappointment, but we have to get this championship title. There is unity, have no doubt about this unity. I am a coach who will fight with his team to get this 11th title."

The Parisians are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 66 points from 27 matches. They hold a healthy 10-point lead over second-placed Olympique de Marseille.

