PSG want to make 3 January signing to improve squad ahead of UCL clash against Bayern Munich: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) want to bolster their squad ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash against Bayern Munich, Le Parisien has reported (via Paris Fans). It has been claimed that the Parisians want to sign three players in the January transfer window: a defender, a midfielder, and a forward.

PSG have been in impressive form in the 2022-23 season, emerging as the only unbeaten team in the top-five European leagues (21 games unbeaten across competitions). In the Champions League, they won four of their six Group H matches, drawing the other two with group winners Benfica. Finishing second in the group (on away goals scored) has landed them in front of German juggernauts Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16.

Les Parisiens have plenty of brilliant players at their disposal, but according to the aforementioned source, the club hierarchy still believes reinforcements are needed before the Bayern clash. Sporting advisor Luis Campos reportedly wants to add three players to PSG’s squad in January.

If they fail to land Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan, a central defender would be pursued. Signing a midfielder is also in the club’s plans, someone who could stop the opposition from running through the midfield. The decision was reportedly taken after seeing Christophe Galtier’s side’s Champions League displays this season.

Finally, an attacker could be added, possibly to act as cover for the effervescent trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe. With all three players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, fatigue could very well creep in after the event. A fresh pair of legs could greatly help the French champions against the German outfit.

PSG superstar Lionel Messi could be fit to feature against Auxerre

Having missed PSG’s last Ligue 1 match against Lorient on Sunday (November 6), Lionel Messi is expected to make an appearance against Auxerre on November 13 (via Latestly). The Argentine superstar missed the last game due to an Achilles injury.

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup less than 10 days away, there is anxiety surrounding Messi’s fitness. The Parisians’ latest fitness update, however, has alleviated some of it, with the report claiming that he will resume training with the squad on Thursday (November 10). If he completes the session without difficulty, he should at least make a cameo in Ligue 1 this weekend.

Messi has been in stellar form for PSG this season, scoring 12 times and claiming 14 assists in 18 matches across competitions.

