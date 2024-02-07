PSG want Manchester United attacker on one condition as Kylian Mbappe edges closer to Real Madrid transfer: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford in the summer, with Kylian Mbappe likely to move to Real Madrid as a free agent. However, according to Caught Offside, the Parisians will only make a move if the Englishman shows a willingness to join PSG.

Marcus Rashford has scored five goals and provided six assists in 28 appearances across competitions this season. Last season, the 26-year-old winger scored a career-best 30 goals and provided 11 assists in 56 appearances. His drop off in performances, coupled with some off-field issues, have led to reports that the Red Devils could sell Rashford this summer.

PSG are expecting Kylian Mbappe to leave the French capital at the end of the season. The forward has been linked with a move to Real Madrid for years now, with Los Blancos being open about their interest in his services. With his contract at the Parc des Princes ending this summer, Mbappe is expected to leave the club as a free agent and the Parisians will have to replace him in the transfer market.

While PSG view Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford as a viable option to replace Kylian Mbappe, this hinges on his willingness to join them. Essentially, the French giants will not make a move if Rashford has no interest in leaving Manchester United.

Rashford signed a contract extension with United last summer, which will keep him at the club till the summer of 2028. PSG will have to shell out a large sum to convince United to sell their academy product.

Fabrizio Romano reveals financial situation around Kylian Mbappe's potential move from PSG to Real Madrid

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Kylian Mbappe will have to accept a wage-cut if he makes a move to Real Madrid this summer. The Frenchman is currently one of the highest-paid players in the world.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column (via PSGTalk):

“Another crucial detail to be aware of – in case Mbappe accepts this proposal from Real Madrid, the salary he’d be taking would be very different from what he currently earns at PSG."

Romano added:

“I can’t say precisely how much right now, but if he completes the move, it would be a lower salary – this is important because Real Madrid has always wanted Mbappe but on their conditions. Still, the Spanish giants feel their exchange has been very positive.”

The Parisians will be hoping that they can convince Marcus Rashford to leave Manchester United this summer, given Madrid's positive outlook on getting Mbappe.