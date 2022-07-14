PSG want to renew Lionel Messi’s contract for sporting and economic reasons - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are looking to extend Lionel Messi's contract beyond his current two-year deal, according to Spanish outlet MARCA (via SPORT). Reportedly, sporting as well as financial reasons may have influenced the decision.

It is fair to say that Lionel Messi did not have the best seasons last time around. The 35-year-old forward managed 11 goals and 15 assists from 34 outings for the Parisian giants across all competitions. However, only six of those goals were scored in Ligue 1.

Despite his shortcomings last season, the PSG hierarchy understand the value of Messi both on and off the field. They are prepared to offer a new deal to the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner that will extend his stay in Paris . According to the aforementioned source, the Parisian giants are now preparing to offer a one-year extension to Messi. This will keep him at the club until the summer of 2024.

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk Messi is on tomorrow MARCA’s main page



“PSG wants to extend his contract until 2024, club believes best Messi is yet to come and commercial factor is another reason” Messi is on tomorrow MARCA’s main page“PSG wants to extend his contract until 2024, club believes best Messi is yet to come and commercial factor is another reason” 🚨 Messi is on tomorrow MARCA’s main page “PSG wants to extend his contract until 2024, club believes best Messi is yet to come and commercial factor is another reason” https://t.co/w39qS9i0yA

Messi's presence in their team has been extremely profitable for PSG off the pitch. According to recent reports, the club generated revenue worth around €700 million in Messi's first season in the French capital. The Ligue 1 outfit have also added 10 new sponsors to their ranks as they wish to be associated with the Argentine.

For the first time in their history, Paris Saint-Germain sold close to one million shirts during the 2021-22 season. 60% of those shirts were sold with Messi and the number 30 on the back.

Despite an underwhelming season last time around, the former Barcelona player is vitally important for the Parisian giants. The club have entered a new era with Christophe Galtier as their new manager and Luis Campos appointed their new Football Advisor. PSG would therefore need experience in the squad for stability, which is why Messi needs to be in the dressing room.

Lionel Messi could become the second PSG forward to pen a new contract

If Messi pens a new deal with the Parisian giants, he will become the second forward at the club to do so. Earlier this summer, Kylian Mbappe ended all transfer speculations by committing to PSG. The Frenchman signed a three-year contract which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2025.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English



President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi's speaks about the extension of



#𝐊𝐲𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐂𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 "Today is a great day for the history of Paris Saint-Germain"President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi's speaks about the extension of @KMbappe 's contract! 🗣️🎙️ "Today is a great day for the history of Paris Saint-Germain" President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi's speaks about the extension of @KMbappe's contract! 🗣️🎙️#𝐊𝐲𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐂𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 🔴🔵 https://t.co/LiyegYOUE1

Messi is expected to have a much better time next season. The 35-year-old forward will now have one year's experience of playing in the French league and will be accustomed to his new surroundings.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far