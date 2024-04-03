PSG want to sign Barcelona duo in the summer transfer window - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are aiming to add more strength to their defense by pursuing Barcelona talents Hector Fort and Jules Kounde. This comes as both sides are set to face each other in the Champions League quarter-finals in the coming weeks.

The Parisians are hoping to strengthen their roster for the next season. They intend to rectify the squad depth issues they've had due to some crucial injuries sustained by players throughout the season.

According to Catalunya Radio (via Barca Universal), PSG and Barcelona have held preliminary discussions about the possibility of signing these two players. While the Catalan giants are now not prepared to consider bids for Fort, they are open to negotiations for Kounde.

Kounde has established himself at Barca mostly as a right-back, even though he can play as a center-back. Hector Fort is a graduate of Barca's La Masia and is regarded as a bright youngster with a lot of promise at right-back.

The Blaugrana reportedly view Kounde as a valuable asset with the potential to generate large sums of money. They hope to keep him due to the promise he has shown, but since both play in the same position. If Fort proves to be an important player for Barca, they may decide to sell Kounde.

PSG manager Luis Enrique discusses Barcelona's period of rest

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique discussed the value of sticking to a normal schedule of games instead of resting before important matches. This comes ahead of their game against Barcelona.

Compared to the Blaugrana, PSG faces a different situation as both sides have different preparation plans for their meeting on April 10. The French club's calendar is jam-packed, with matches against Rennes on April 3 and Clermont on April 6. However, Barcelona had a ten-day rest window before playing PSG after their most recent game against Las Palmas on March 30.

Enrique said he would rather have his players in matches than resting.

"Barcelona will have ten days off, whereas we have competitive matches. In my situation, I believe it's best to play these three matches. If I had ten days off, I would also need to adapt to such circumstances," Enrique said to RMC Sport (via Daily Sport).

Both teams will try to progress from the quarter-final with a lot on the line. Xavi has announced that this will be his last season as Barca's manager, revealing that he will leave in the summer. The Catalan giants will be hoping that he can end his reign at the helm on a high.

Luis Enrique's job in Paris will likely be on the line if he fails to win the Champions League, as the French giants are widely popular for sacking managers who have failed.

