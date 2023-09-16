PSG want star player to betray Real Madrid and join them once Kylian Mbappe leaves - Reports

The ongoing situation between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid over Kylian Mbappe could see Rodrygo Goes leave the Santiago Bernabeu for the Parc des Princes.

This is according to El Nacional, who have claimed the Parisians will push for Rodrygo to join the club if Mbappe opts for a stint in Spain.

The Madridistas' interest in Mbappe has been well-documented, especially given that the Frenchman will be free to negotiate with other clubs on January 1. Despite prior unsuccessful attempts to bring him to the Bernabeu, Los Blancos remain undeterred in their pursuit.

This will see the Parisians prepare for an impending battle over Mbappe, whose contract talks appear to be at an impasse. According to the report, PSG manager Luis Enrique is under pressure to win the Champions League, in order to keep Mbappe.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid decided against signing a new striker despite losing Karim Benzema to Al-Ettifaq, putting all their chips on acquiring Mbappe. But the potential move could trigger a domino effect.

If the superstar decides to move to Madrid, the Spanish giants would find themselves overloaded with world-class attacking talent led by Vincius Jr. and Jude Bellingham.

The report claims that this could open the door to a switch for Rodrygo, as the Parisians, who once showed interest in Vinicius, might now shift their focus towards the former Santos player.

Essentially, the next transfer window could be pivotal in determining Kylian Mbappe's career path, as well as that of Rodrygo.

New Real Madrid signing Endrick pushes for future partnership with PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

Madrid's highly-anticipated signing Endrick has expressed a desire to share the pitch with Kylian Mbappe. The young talent's transfer was sealed in December 2022 but is slated to remain at Palmeiras in Brazil until he turns 18 in July 2024.

Endrick's arrival at Santiago Bernabeu could potentially coincide with that of Mbappe, who remains a long-standing target for the Bernabeu hierarchy. The French international's contract with PSG is set to expire in June, and recent reports indicate that he has yet to show an inclination towards a renewal.

When questioned about the prospect of Real Madrid acquiring Kylian Mbappe, Endrick told TNT Sports (via 90min):

"It would be wonderful to play with him. I'm a Real Madrid supporter, so the more stars that sign for Madrid, the better. It would be fantastic if he signed."

As the next transfer window inches closer, the transfer battle between PSG and Real Madrid is set for a new episode.