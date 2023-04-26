PSG will try to make a move to sign 22-year-old Real Madrid star deemed untouchable by Los Blancos - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly eyeing a move for 22-year-old Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes. The Brazilian is one of Los Blancos' most important players and is deemed untouchable by the Spanish giants.

Rodrygo has been an important player for Carlo Ancelotti's side this season, scoring 13 goals and providing 10 assists in 48 matches. The club are not interested in selling the 22-year-old, who has a release clause of €1 billion.

However, PSG are keen on signing the player, according to El Nacional. The French club are already preparing for life without Lionel Messi and are keen to reinforce their attack in the summer.

Rodrygo joined Real Madrid in 2019 and has since scored 31 goals and has provided 31 assists in 156 matches for the Spanish giants. He has often proven his mettle by being a key player in big matches. Hence, it is understandable why the Parisians might be interested in securing his services.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reacted to the defeat against Girona

Real Madrid suffered a shock 4-2 defeat against Girona in their La Liga clash on Tuesday, April 25. Girona's Argentine striker Valentin Castellanos became the first player in over 75 years to score four goals against Los Blancos in a single league game.

Vinicius Junior and Lucas Vasquez were the scorers for the visitors.

Overall, it was a disappointing performance. Los Blancos are now 11 points behind leaders Barcelona, having played one game more than the Catalan club. Their quest to win the La Liga title virtually came to an end with the defeat.

In his post-match comments, Carlo Ancelotti highlighted his team's defensive frailties and said that his side were "individually poor."

He said (via Real Madrid's official website):

"It was a tough night. Whenever you lose like this, it's a tough night. We were very poor defensively and that was what decided the game. We did a good job with the ball, especially early on. Then they hit us with two goals on the counter and we tried to get back into the game with individual moments, not as a team. We were individually poor and the defensive side of things, which has been great in recent games, was nowhere to be seen today."

He added:

"The team were nervous from the off and then we lost control. It looked as though half-time would help us but then we conceded again and it was an uphill battle. The fans are hurting and we apologise. We're hurting too but we know we will be in good shape for the Copa final and the Champions League semis."

Real Madrid's next La Liga assignment is a home game against Almeria on Saturday, April 29. Los Blancos are also competing for the UEFA Champions League and the Copa del Rey.

They will play Osasuna in the final of the Copa del Rey. Real Madrid and Manchester City will lock horns in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

