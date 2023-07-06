PSG willing to activate €50m release clause of Barcelona star as they look to replace Kylian Mbappe - Reports

PSG are reportedly planning to activate the €50 million clause in Ousmane Dembele's contract at Barcelona. They see him as the player to lead their attack next season if Kylian Mbappe leaves.

As per a report in FootMercato, the Ligue 1 side is keeping their options open and now sees the Barcelona star as their priority if Mbappe leaves.

The French champions are in a pickle right now as their star man has refused to extend his contract and is in the final 12 months of his contract. They could hit an iceberg with a move for Dembele, as the forward is determined to stay at Barcelona.

He was speaking to Telefoot earlier this year when he said:

"My big dream is to win a Champions League with Barça, winning a trophy with the club you love is the best. I've been a Barça fan since I was little, I've always been a fan of this team. I feel very good here and I hope to become a great player here."

The quotes came out just days after it was first reported that PSG would be making a move for the Barcelona winger this summer.

Kylian Mbappe sent a warning by PSG as they look for alternatives

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has insisted that they will do everything possible to sell Kylian Mbappe this summer if he does not renew his contract.

They do not want to lose the forward for free next summer when his contract expires, as they signed him for €180 million from AS Monaco.

Al-Khelaifi was talking to the media during the unveiling of Luis Enrique when he claimed that their position on the situation was clear. He added that they were disappointed at Kylian Mbappe's decision to go public with the contract situation.

He said:

"The club's position on Kylian is clear. We want him to stay but he must sign a new contract this summer. He won't be able to leave for free and he said so himself. One of the best players in the world will not go free."

He added later in an interview with Le Parisien:

"We want him to stay but he can't leave for free. That was our verbal agreement and he expressed it publicly in an interview. So it's not debatable. I was really shocked to learn that he intended to leave for free."

He continued:

"It's very disappointing because Kylian is a fantastic lad, a real gentleman, and to leave for free, by weakening the biggest French club, is not him. When I received this information, I was shocked and disappointed."

Real Madrid are ready to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer or wait until the next, as per Marca. Meanwhile, Edu Aguirre of El Chiringuito TV has reported that Liverpool have launched a €200 million bid for the Frenchman.

