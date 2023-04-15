PSG willing to offer massive €9m-per-year salary to Real Madrid star if he decides to leave Los Blancos - Reports

According to El Nacional, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are willing to offer Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio a €9 million per year salary if the Spaniard leaves Los Blancos.

Asensio is currently in the final months of his contract with Real Madrid and could leave on a free transfer this summer. His future remains up in the air as the Spaniard is yet to pen an extension. The Parisians were linked with a move for the player in January, but the transfer didn't materialize.

According to reports, PSG are ready to rekindle their interest in the upcoming transfer window and offer a huge salary package to the 27-year-old. Their proposed sum will be the same as what he currently earns at Real Madrid.

Asensio joined Los Blancos in 2015 and has since made 273 appearances for them, scoring 58 goals and providing 30 assists. Asensio has played 38 matches this season, scoring nine goals and providing six assists. He was on the scoresheet as Real Madrid defeated Chelsea 2-0 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Carlo Ancelotti said after the match that he wants Asensio to extend his stay in the Spanish capital. The Italian tactician said:

“I hope he stays here at Real Madrid. It’s crucial to have a player like Marco in the squad, he can always help with goals and assists in any moment. I trust him, he always scores!”

What's next for Real Madrid and PSG?

After their UEFA Champions League first leg win against Chelsea, Real Madrid will now turn their attention back to La Liga. Los Blancos will play Cadiz in a La Liga away clash on Saturday (April 15).

Ancelotti's team are currently trailing Barcelona by 13 points in the race for the La Liga title.

PSG, on the other hand, were knocked out of the Champions League in the Round of 16 by Bayern Munich. However, they are atop the Ligue 1 table with 69 points from 30 matches.

The Parisians hold a six-point lead over second-placed RC Lens and will play them in their next game on April 15.

