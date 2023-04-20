PSG are willing to pay €80m to bring former player back to the club this summer - Reports

PSG have reportedly set their sights on re-signing Mike Maignan from AC Milan. The Ligue 1 side are ready to pay €80 million to land the Frenchman.

As per a report in Il Giornale, PSG are looking to add more top players to their squad and have set their sights on Maignan. The goalkeeper has been in impressive form and is seen as a player who can challenge Gigi Donnarumma.

Keylor Navas is set to leave PSG in the summer and reports suggest Maignan is seen as the top replacement. However, Maignan is not going to be easy to sign as AC Milan are set to demand a record fee for the goalkeeper.

He spoke about a possible move to PSG earlier this season and was quoted by GFNF saying:

"It doesn't matter to me at all, I'm at Milan (laughs). I don't know what else I can say. Training in Paris? Yes, but that's nine years since I left. I'm focused on my current club."

Maignan was a part of PSG's youth system from 2009 after he joined from Villiers le Bel JS. However, he did not manage a lot of matches for the Ligue 1 side and was sold to Lille in 2015.

Christophe Galtier's future at PSG in the balance

Christophe Galtier has his PSG future hanging in the balance after the club's exit from the Champions League. He did admit that he has not started thinking about next season as there is a lot to play for this season.

He was quoted by GOAL as saying in March:

"It's really too early to talk about it. My future obviously depends on my sports management and my president. There is a disappointment, that's how it is. The club pinned a lot of hopes on this competition. I'm staying the course, I'm still focused on the end of the season with a lot of energy and determination."

However, he was asked once again earlier in April and said via GOAL:

"I am planning to be Paris Saint-Germain head coach next season. We are working with Luis Campos on the architecture of next season's squad; we want more balance. We are on it."

PSG have reportedly set their sights on Zinedine Zidane and Julian Nagelsmann.

Poll : 0 votes