PSG working on Lionel Messi's contract; could have huge impact on potential Cristiano Ronaldo transfer - Reports 

Ligue 1 holders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) intend to extend Lionel Messi’s stay in the French capital, a report from French publication Le10Sport has claimed. It has been reported that Messi’s extension would prove to be detrimental to Cristiano Ronaldo’s potential transfer, as the Parisians don’t have the financial means to pay both superstars.

According to reports from the English media, PSG are very much keen on luring Cristiano Ronaldo away from Manchester United. Ronaldo is also reportedly eager to leave Old Trafford and wishes to finalize his departure as soon as possible.

Reports, however, have asserted that Ronaldo’s arrival could only be finalized after Lionel Messi’s departure due to financial reasons. This means that the transfer could only happen after the expiration of Messi’s contract in June 2023.

Le10Sport, however, has played down Ronaldo’s links with PSG, claiming that Les Parisiens’ sporting director Luis Campos has already expressed his desire to extend Lionel Messi’s contract. According to the French outlet, Messi’s new contract would keep him at the club for another year or two.

The publication further claims that the Parisians chose Messi ahead of Ronaldo in 2021, and are unlikely to change their mind, especially considering the Argentine’s top form against the Portuguese forward’s struggles this season. So, according to Le10Sport, the claims that Ronaldo could take Messi’s place in Christophe Galtier’s team lack substance and merit.

Messi has featured in 13 games for the Parisians across competitions, recording eight goals and eight assists. Ronaldo, on the other hand, has scored twice and claimed an assist in 11 games for United thus far.

Lionel Messi is set to feature for PSG in upcoming Ligue 1 clash against Marseille

Known as “Le Classique,” the clash between the Parisians and Marseille is one of the biggest matches on the French football calendar. On Sunday (October 16), a new page is set to be added to the rivalry, and superstar Lionel Messi is expected to grace the occasion with his presence.

Having missed the last two matches against Reims and Benfica, respectively, due to a calf problem, Messi is expected to return to action against Marseille (via RMC Sport h/t TwelfthManTimes). PSG have lacked creative direction in their last two matches without the former Barcelona skipper and would surely appreciate his return.

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk ) Messi is taking care of himself and is getting better and better. Coaching staff hopes that he will play against Marseille. Final decision will be on Saturday. ) Messi is taking care of himself and is getting better and better. Coaching staff hopes that he will play against Marseille. Final decision will be on Saturday. @RMCsport (🌕) Messi is taking care of himself and is getting better and better. Coaching staff hopes that he will play against Marseille. Final decision will be on Saturday. @RMCsport 🚨🇫🇷 https://t.co/hKtTI8UBEn

Galtier’s side, who are still unbeaten in Ligue 1 this season, are sitting atop the league table with 26 points from 10 games. Marseille, on the other hand, are third in the standings with 23 points after 10 rounds of fixtures.

