PSG worried they can't sell superstar Neymar in the summer as they deem him to be too 'fragile' - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly concerned about the potential departure of two of their biggest stars, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. Reports claim that the club are concerned about being unable to sell Neymar, who they see as fragile.

Le Parisien (via Football 365) reported that Luis Campos and Antero Henrique, the duo responsible for PSG's transfer dealings, are keen to sell Neymar. However, finding a buyer for the Brazilian has proven to be a challenge, mainly due to his astronomical salary of €26 million net per year.

With no potential suitors in sight, they could be stuck with the superstar until the end of his contract, which runs until 2027.

However, Neymar's contract is not the only concern. The club are also reportedly worried that the forward's feet are too fragile to pass a future medical examination in the event of a transfer.

This could spell trouble for the Parisians, as it could deter potential buyers from making a move for Neymar, further complicating the club's efforts to offload the Brazilian. With the summer transfer window fast approaching, the clock is ticking for them to find a way out of this situation.

PSG are uncertain about Lionel Messi's future

At the start of the January transfer window, it seemed like Lionel Messi would be renewing his contract in Paris. However, things have taken an unexpected turn, and the deal now looks unlikely to happen. According to MARCA, the uncertainty began when Messi put forward some conditions regarding the sporting project at the club.

PSG reportedly delayed in responding to the Argentine, which further complicated the situation. To add to the club's woes, Messi was whistled by PSG fans in recent home games.

Both parties are currently far apart, but there is still hope that they might come to a resolution. PSG have reportedly not given up on Messi yet and are still knocking on his door. They have a proposal on the table, and they want to see Messi's response to it.

It will be interesting to see where Neymar and Messi end up at the end of the summer transfer window.

