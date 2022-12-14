PSV keen on Real Madrid entering bidding war for Manchester United target - Reports

Dutch Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven are looking to start a bidding war for their star forward Cody Gakpo amid interest from Real Madrid and Manchester United.

As reported by Spanish outlet Diario AS, Rood-Witten are waiting for Real Madrid to make an offer for their priced asset.

Gakpo has been an in-demand player in recent times and was strongly linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer.

However, his move to Manchester United failed to materialize, and he has continued to catch the eye for Ruud van Nistelrooy's PSV side.

Gakpo's stellar showings for the Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup have seen his stock rise even further, and PSV are looking to take advantage of that.

The versatile attacker was the cream of the crop for Louis van Gaal's Netherlands side in the tournament as they made it to the quarter-finals in Qatar. He scored three goals in five games and looked like his team's biggest threat going forward.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra PSV are waiting for Real Madrid to make an offer for Gakpo. PSV are waiting for Real Madrid to make an offer for Gakpo. @diarioas 🚨💣 PSV are waiting for Real Madrid to make an offer for Gakpo. @diarioas

With Real Madrid having also registered their interest in the dynamic forward, PSV Eindhoven are bracing themselves for a bidding war for their star man.

According to club director Marcel Brands, the Dutchman might be the club's record departure, adding that the bidding for him would start at €40 million. He said:

“He has no (release) clause or anything. No amounts have been agreed either. It must be a record transfer for PSV anyway, so then you know in which direction it is going. Over 40 million euros (£35 million).”

The Eredivisie giants reportedly turned down a €40.74 million bid from Leeds United in the summer.

Gakpo has enjoyed himself in this campaign, having scored 13 goals and produced 17 assists in 24 games across competitions.

The Dutchman has featured on the left flank for PSV this campaign but is capable of playing on the right flank and as a number nine as well.

Former Netherlands international offers Gakpo advice amid interest from Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Former Netherlands international Ryan Babel has urged his compatriot to join Arsenal amid interest from Manchester United and Real Madrid. He said:

"Of course, I’m just an outsider, but I don’t know if United would be the right team for Cody Gakpo. I’m thinking more of a team like Arsenal – or maybe even Liverpool. But I think Arsenal best suits his playing style: all young footballers together, no real star player, and a good, young coach who has also been a footballer himself (Mikel Arteta, ed.)."

ESPN UK @ESPNUK



The Dutch manager has never lost a World Cup game but has been knocked out twice.



Both times by Argentina on penalties 71-year-old Louis van Gaal was the first person on the pitch to pick up Cody Gakpo.The Dutch manager has never lost a World Cup game but has been knocked out twice.Both times by Argentina on penalties 71-year-old Louis van Gaal was the first person on the pitch to pick up Cody Gakpo.The Dutch manager has never lost a World Cup game but has been knocked out twice.Both times by Argentina on penalties 💔 https://t.co/ZnloIpYkH6

"At United, the atmosphere is different, a bit tense and just … different, and that could affect him. But again, I am, of course, ‘just’ an outsider, so I will only judge from what I see and my own experience in the Premier League. Players have to decide for themselves what they do, but Arsenal would suit him."

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Gakpo, with the attacker attracting interest from top clubs across the continent.

Get Argentina vs Croatia Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes