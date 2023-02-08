Qatar-based investment group to bid for Manchester United and arm Erik ten Hag with huge transfer kitty: Reports

A Qatar-based investment group is set to make a bid to take over Manchester United and hand manager Erik ten Hag a huge transfer kitty.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Qatari investors are planning an incredible mega-money swoop at Old Trafford with a view to bringing the Red Devils back to the top.

As per the report, a group of private and wealthy individuals based in the oil-rich state have set their sights on the 20-time English champions.

They reportedly view Manchester United as football’s crown jewel and are set to make an offer ahead of the mid-February deadline set by the Glazers.

The Qatari investors are believed to be confident that they will blow any kind of competition to buy the club out of the equation.

The current Manchester United owners are believed to be looking for their £6 billion valuation to be matched.

However, approximately £2 billion more could be needed for the redevelopment of the stadium and facilities.

The Qatar-based investors are said to be interested in a complete take-over rather than a partial one and are prepared to hand Erik ten Hag a huge transfer war chest. They said, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

"There are significant funds available. These people are serious. They want to make sure that United are where they should be and they are confident theirs will be the strongest bid. They want to strengthen the squad to put them back at the top but they also want this to be for the good of the community."

It was further noted:

"They also want to build on the success of the World Cup. They recognise that Manchester United is the biggest football club in the world, the crown jewel, and there is a steely-minded determination to buy it and get it to where it should be."

Rio Ferdinand claims Manchester United star's return will make the club 'a lot more competitive'

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Jadon Sancho will look like a new signing following his recent return to action.

Sancho trained away from his teammates for a total of 102 days as manager Erik Ten Hag wanted him to regain full physical and mental fitness.

The England international returned to action as a second-half substitute during Manchester United's 2-0 Carabao Cup second-leg semifinal win against Nottingham Forest.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Sancho will be as good as a new signing if he can get back to his best. He told William Hill:

“Jadon Sancho is back in the Man United squad and if he can get back playing to his best it will be like a new signing for the club. If you get someone like him, with the talent he has, playing to his best, he’s a threat for any team – his ability to cause defenders problems.”

He added:

“In the short-term it also makes United a lot more competitive in general. The United bench over the last month hasn’t been at its most strongest so having Sancho back gives Erik ten Hag a new option to turn to in the coming weeks."

Ferdinand concluded:

"He didn’t come on against Crystal Palace on Saturday, but the manager will be turning to him in the coming weeks so he’ll have the opportunities to build up some form.”

