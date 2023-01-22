Qatar Investment Authority in talks as they plan full takeover of Liverpool - Reports

The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) are in talks with Liverpool Football Club as they plan for a full takeover of the club, according to journalist Alex Miller (via The Anfield Talk). QIA are the wealth fund of the state of Qatar and are valued at around $445 billion.

Liverpool are currently owned by the Fenway Sports Group (FSG), an American sporting conglomerate led by John Henry. The Reds have been successful both on and off the pitch under their current owners. They lifted the UEFA Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League a year later. The takeover talks, however, still surround the club.

The Qatar Investment Authority are the latest party to show interest in taking over the English giants. According to the aforementioned source, the QIA are wanting a full takeover at Anfield or get a majority stake in the club. The Gulf authorities, however, will not shy away from walking away from the deal should an agreement not be reached with the current owners.

Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud, the CEO of the Qatar Investment Authority, said the following when asked about an investment in a Premier League club (via Caught Offside):

“We have not made up our mind yet but this is a very commercially driven decision that we go through. And again, sports is becoming a very important theme as well, people are engaged more in a sport and digitalisation is making it more attractive to investors.”

Back in November 2022, FSG appointed two investment banks to find them new investments. The owners, however, are still said to be fully committed to the club and still want to keep hold of their majority stake.

According to Forbes, Liverpool are currently valued at around $4.45 billion, which puts them fourth in their list of the most valued football clubs in the world. Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United are the only clubs in front of the Reds.

Liverpool are on a three game winless run in the Premier League

Liverpool only managed a 0-0 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday (January 21).

The result meant that Jurgen Klopp's side have now gone three games without winning a game in the league. The run includes defeats to Brentford (3-1) and Brighton & Hove Albion (3-0).

Liverpool are currently eighth in the Premier League standings, having picked up 29 points from 19 games. The Reds are currently 10 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United and are in danger of missing out on Champions League qualification for next season.

