Qatari bidder Sheikh Jassim has submitted an improved offer for Manchester United - Reports

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani has reportedly submitted an improved bid to buy Manchester United.

The Qatari billionaire is looking to acquire complete control of the club. He has submitted his bid directly to the owners, the Glazer family and the Raine Group, the American banking company overseeing the transaction.

As per The Guardian, the new improved bid is the fifth attempt from Sheikh Jassim. It has been further indicated that a deadline has been set for Friday by the Qatari businessman. After that, even though the bid will stand, there will be no further room for any negotiation.

Sheikh Jassim is competing against other bidders including England's billionaire and Manchester United fan Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Sheikh Jassim has promised to deliver funds to improve the infrastructure of the club and provide a solid transfer kitty for the manager.

United's current owners, the Glazers have reportedly priced the club at £6 billion, which has surprised most interested parties. Sheikh Jassim's improved bid is reportedly below the £6b mark, but considered to be more than all other deals on the table.

Unlike the Qatari billionaire, Ratcliffe reportedly wants a majority stake at the club, which could see the Glazers hang around as a minority stake holder of Manchester United.

There is also a lot of noise and criticism directed at the time taken to sell the club. As per Daily Mail, the process began last November. With the summer transfer window set to officially open in less than a month, it has caused a bit of stir as to how the new season will begin for Manchester United.

Manchester United need to address squad depth ahead of new season

Manchester United have done well to finish third in the Premier League, win the Carabao Cup and reach the final of the FA Cup, where they lost to Manchester City.

Erik ten Hag took over last summer amidst a lot of chaos and an unsettled atmosphere at the club. The Dutch tactician has done well to drown the external noise and reshuffle his players to deliver an impactful season.

However, the Red Devils need more reinforcements to deal with the new season, especially given the fact that they are now back in the Champions League.

United need a new number nine to take over from Wout Weghorst and also a couple of quality midfielders who can add depth to the team. They will also look to add a new centre-back to the squad, who can either start in place of or cover for Raphael Varane. They will also want to address the situation with David De Gea, who, despite winning the Golden Glove, has made costly errors at the back.

