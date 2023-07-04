Qatari media make incredible claim on Manchester United's potential takeover bid: Reports

Manchester United fans' long wait for the takeover of the club may be coming to an end in a matter of hours, according to Qatari news.

Qatari media outlet Al Raya says that it's expected that the Red Devils' purchase contract will be signed by the Glazers in the next few hours. They say that Sheikh Jassim will win race against his fellow bidder - INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

If so, it will bring an end to what has become a frustratingly long-running takeover saga that began in November. Manchester United were put up for sale by the Glazers, as they sought 'strategic alternatives to enhance the club's growth'.

Eight months have passed, but there has been no news of an agreement in place. It has now come down to Sheikh Jassim's Qatari group and Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS.

Sheikh Jassim is bidding to purchase Manchester United in its entirety. The Qatari banker's fifth and final bid is reportedly worth around £5 billion. He's also offering to clear the nearly £1 billion debt imposed on the club, per Sky Sports.

Meanwhile, Ratcliffe's offer is for a controlling stake that included Joel and Avram Glazer remaining on the board. A financial journalist for Bloomberg, though, says that Ratcliffe's bid is 'dead in the water' due to minority shareholders' threats to sue.

Nevertheless, Manchester United fans have had to wait much longer than anticipated for their club to part with the Glazers. However, latest reports suggest that the end could be in sight.

Manchester United midfielder Fred garnering interest from Saudi Pro League

Fred receives offer from Saudi Arabia.

Manchester United midfielder Fred's future with the club is in doubt amid reported interest from the Saudi Pro League.

According to Saudi Arabian newspaper Okaz, Fred has received an offer from Saudi to become the latest high-profile name to head to the Middle East. The Brazilian has a year left in his contract but could depart this summer.

Fred did enjoy the best season of his United career last time out under Erik ten Hag. He scored six goals and provided as many assists in 56 games across competitions.

However, the 30-year-old is struggling to be viewed as a starter at Old Trafford. Reports claim that Fred has been told that he can leave if a £20 million offer arrives. The Brazil international is also in Fulham's sights and was seen speaking to Marco Silva at the end of the season.

Poll : 0 votes