Rafael Benitez eyeing move to sign 2 Real Madrid players at Celta Vigo: Reports

Ex-Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez is reportedly keen to sign Real Madrid pair Alvaro Odriozola and Sergio Arribas at Celta Vigo. Benitez is set to take over as the Celta Vigo manager, according to AS.

Odriozola, 27, has struggled to cement a spot at Santiago Bernabeu since arriving from Real Sociedad for an initial fee of €32 million in 2018. He has featured in just 49 matches for Los Blancos, spending one-and-a-half terms out on loan at Bayern Munich and Fiorentina.

Arribas, on the other hand, has established himself as one to watch over the last two seasons. The 21-year-old has earned his name due to his great performances for Real Madrid Castilla of late, registering 35 goals and 14 assists in 72 games in the past two terms.

According to Fichajes, Benitez is interested in bolstering his squad at the Estadio de Balaidos as he is poised to take over from Carlos Carvalhal shortly. He has earmarked Odriozola and Arribas as two signings.

Benitez, a two-time La Liga winner, has already contacted Real Madrid president Florentino Perez about the two aforementioned players. He is keen to rope in the right-back on a permanent deal, while he is aiming to sign the attacking midfielder on a loan transfer.

Odriozola, whose contract is set to expire in June 2024, could prove to be a good signing for Celta should he join them. He would serve as a first-team replacement for the outgoing Hugo Mallo.

Meanwhile, Arribas could fill the void left by Gabri Veiga, who is expected to leave amid interest from Barcelona, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, have already finalized deals for four new players this summer. They have roped in Jude Bellingham and Fran Garcia on permanent deals, facilitated a return from loan for Brahim Diaz and snapped up Joselu on a season-long loan deal.

Real Madrid keen to sign teenager: Reports

According to SPORT, Real Madrid have earmarked Lyon winger Rayan Cherki as a top target this summer. They are keen to sign the star to fill the void left by Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio's exits.

Ex-Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane has recommended Cherki to the La Liga outfit. Earlier, he had told the club to snap up Karim Benzema, Raphael Varane, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurelien Tchouameni.

So far, the 19-year-old has scored 14 goals and provided 16 assists in just 4441 minutes for Lyon, spread across 102 overall appearances.

Cherki is currently valued at €27 million, according to Transfermarkt.

