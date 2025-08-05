Raheem Sterling in talks to join 5th Premier League club of his career as Chelsea look to offload him this summer: Reports

Chelsea star Raheem Sterling is reportedly in talks with West Ham United and Crystal Palace this summer. The Englishman is set to leave Stamford Bridge and wants to stay in the Premier League.

According to a report in talkSPORT, West Ham United are the latest side to show interest in Sterling. The Hammers are keen on bolstering their attacking options and see the Chelsea star as someone who can fit into Graham Potter's system.

The Englishman has worked under Potter during the manager's short stint at Chelsea. He played 20 matches, scoring four times and assisting twice, before the club sacked the manager.

Crystal Palace are also looking to bolster their squad as they get ready for European football nights at Selhurst Park. They believe his experience will come in handy as they look to progress and help with the workload for Eberechi Eze.

Fulham are also interested in the Chelsea star, and have been in talks with the Blues for weeks. They are yet to reach an agreement with the former Liverpool and Manchester City star, who spent last season on loan at Arsenal.

Sterling reportedly prefers to stay in London and now has three local clubs to pick from as he looks for his next side. Should he join one of the Premier League sides interested, it will become his 5th side in the English top flight.

Enzo Maresca left out Raheem Sterling for his first PL match at Chelsea

Enzo Maresca opted to leave Raheem Sterling out of his Chelsea squad for the first match of the 2024/25 Premier League season against Manchester City. The Italian manager admitted that he spoke to the winger in the build-up to the game, saying that he did not count on him for the upcoming season, just like Ben Chilwell.

He said (via SPORTbible):

"I'm not saying Raheem is not a good player, but I prefer different kinds of wingers. This is the reason why. I spoke with Raheem, one-on-one the day before City and I explained him exactly the situation. I didn't see Raheem after the game. In this moment, they (Sterling and Ben Chilwell) are training apart. The situation with them both is quite clear. There is not any update on their situations."

Raheem Sterling spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Arsenal and failed to make an impact. He played just 28 matches in all competitions, scoring once and assisting five times in the 1143 minutes on the pitch.

