Ralf Rangnick fears he is short of time and influence to revive Manchester United: Reports

Ralf Rangnick fears he does not have the time or influence to solve Manchester United's problems before he steps down as manager, according to The Daily Mail.

Manchester United appointed Rangnick as their interim manager following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking in December. The German tactician's arrival was one that excited the Old Trafford faithful, with his reputation preceding him.

However, Rangnick appears to have found time at Old Trafford harder than he initially thought. Manchester United currently sit seventh in the Premier League table. However, that is only one of several issues the 63-year-old is facing.

Man United mood Four points off fourth-place ArsenalScored more than one goal in one out of six games under RangnickOne win in their last three gamesMan United mood ▪️ Four points off fourth-place Arsenal▪️ Scored more than one goal in one out of six games under Rangnick▪️ One win in their last three gamesMan United mood 😑 https://t.co/ZRtVRc3A30

Having understood the depth of Manchester United's problems, Rangnick is unsure if he has the time or influence to revive the club, according to the report. The former RB Leipzig boss is expected to step down as manager at the end of the season and move to a consultancy role.

If the report is to be believed, Rangnick has realized the toxic environment he walked into. The Manchester United squad is said to be divided into smaller groups while there are some players ready to leave the club.

There are also suggestions that Rangnick is struggling to establish his authority over the team due to the short-term nature of his stint. The fact that the German will not be in charge of Manchester United beyond next season appears to have kept a few stars from getting on board with his plans.

Jimmy McBride @jimmymcbride1 I honestly believe if Ralf Rangnick picked his next Man Utd team filled with just players who are fully behind the project & explained why certain players are left out the Man Utd fans worldwide would get behind him & them committed players regardless of name & reputation #MUFC I honestly believe if Ralf Rangnick picked his next Man Utd team filled with just players who are fully behind the project & explained why certain players are left out the Man Utd fans worldwide would get behind him & them committed players regardless of name & reputation #MUFC

As per the report, the Manchester United players are yet to be fully convinced of Rangnick's approach in training. There are also doubts about the quality of the first-team coaching staff that the former Schalke boss brought in with him.

Rangnick also reportedly feels some Manchester United players are selfish and unwilling to work for the team. While the Red Devils are open to selling these players, the wages of a few of them could make finding clubs for them difficult.

Who could replace Rangnick at Manchester United?

Rangnick will move to a consultancy role at Manchester United at the end of the season. Meanwhile, the Red Devils are said to be on the hunt for a long-term replacement for Solskjaer.

According to reports, Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has been identified as the leading candidate to take over the reins at Old Trafford. Hiring the Dutchman could be outgoing executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward's final act at the club.

It remains to be seen if Manchester United can appoint Ten Hag as their manager in the summer. It is also unclear whether they have other options on their shortlist.

