Ralf Rangnick ‘tore into’ Manchester United man in front of the whole squad after returning late to Carrington: Reports 

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick reportedly tore into defender Eric Bailly in front of teammates following the African Cup of Nations in January.

Bailly, 28, has found game time hard to come by in recent seasons, making just seven appearances across competitions this season.

Bailly's tumultuous time under Rangnick has come to light with regard to an incident that occurred after the African Cup of Nations.

According to The Athletic, Bailly was given the opportunity to prepare for the tournament early with Ivory Coast. However, he was recalled once staff discovered he was in a different location to the one agreed upon.

Once told to return to Carrington, the centre-back returned late and was injured, which led to Rangnick tearing into him in front of squad members.

There had been reports that Bailly could depart Manchester United back in January.

FootMercato (via GetFootballNewsFrance) reported that the Ivorian decided to stay at Old Trafford despite holding talks with AC Milan in January. The report states that the Serie A champions will be returning for the 27-year-old in the summer.

The move may come to fruition with Fabrizio Romano reporting that United are willing to listen to proposals for his services.

Bailly has two years left on his current deal with an option to extend for a further year.

Ralf Rangnick's behind-the-scenes management at Manchester United comes to light

Rangnick's tenure has been plagued with issues

ESPN have released a report which has shone a light on the tenure of Ralf Rangnick as Manchester United's interim manager.

In that report, a number of issues that occurred during Rangnick's stint have come to light.

One of those is the apparent tension within the United camp. It saw groups forge within the squad, with English players sticking together whilst foreign players were led by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Daily Mail reports that Rangnick was part of a meeting with Ronaldo, Paul Pogba, Raphael Varane and Bruno Fernandes where they asked the German for a change in tactics.

Players were also reportedly bemused by Rangnick's decision to continuously start Fred over Pogba.

Alongside this, there has been huge scrutiny over Rangnick's handling of Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard.

MEN reported that during Manchester United's 4-1 defeat to Manchester City in March, Rashford and Lingard had no idea what the plan was when they were introduced.

According to Mirror, players were also confused by Rangnick's decision to continuously play Harry Maguire, who had come under fire for poor performances.

Rangnick will now take up a consultancy role alongside the board. He will look to try to help new manager Erik ten Hag re-establish United as a top team domestically and in Europe.

The Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League and will play in the UEFA Europa League next season.

