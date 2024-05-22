Raphael Varane linked with shock move to Real Madrid's rivals ahead of Manchester United exit: Reports

Raphael Varane could reportedly join Real Madrid's rivals Atletico Madrid once he departs Manchester United next month. The French defender is leaving the Red Devils when his contract expires on June 30.

Spanish outlet OK Diario (via Mundo Deportivo) reports that Varane has been offered the chance to join Atletico. He will be a free agent and Diego Simeone wants to strengthen his defense this summer.

Varane's prior connection to Real Madrid could prove to be a stumbling block. It's unclear whether the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner would desire a return to the Spanish capital to play for Los Blancos' rivals. He has a home in the city where he won four UEFA Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Raphael Varane, 31, has endured a difficult season at Manchester United, plagued by fitness issues. He made 31 appearances across competitions, helping his side keep 12 clean sheets.

Simeone's Colchoneros are looking to replace Stefan Savic who is set to leave this summer. The Montenegrin defender also ran into injury problems this past season so Varane coming in as his replacement may be risky.

The aforementioned source cite reports from France that claim Varane dreams of returning to boyhood club RC Lens. Ligue 1 side Lille are also a possibility for the Frenchman whose salary led to Manchester United parting ways.

Why Raphael Varane swapped Real Madrid for Manchester United

Raphael Varane spent a decade at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Raphael Varane decided to join Manchester United in August 2021 after earning a glowing reputation at Real Madrid. He made 360 appearances for the La Liga giants during an illustrious 10-year spell.

The former France international explained his decision by alluding to his desire to achieve more in his career. He said in August 2021 (via BBC Sport)

"The chance to come here and play in the Premier League is something I couldn't turn down. There is a lot more that I want to achieve in my career and I know I'm joining a squad full of great players who will all have the same determination to win matches and trophies."

Manchester United rolled out the red carpet for Varane after spending £34 million on him. He was introduced to fans at Old Trafford ahead of a 5-1 thrashing of Leeds United.

Varane was soon joined by former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo who made a blockbuster return to the club later that summer. He leaves the Red Devils having won the Carabao Cup last season and was a fan favorite.