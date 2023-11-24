Raphael Varane’s relationship with Ten Hag ‘completely broken’ after 2 decisions from Manchester United boss: Reports

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane's relationship with manager Erik ten Hag has reportedly gotten tense this season.

Varane arrived at Old Trafford from Real Madrid in 2021. After an injury-laden first season, the Frenchman had a good 2023-24 season under Ten Hag. He formed a solid partnership with Lisandro Martinez as they helped keep the most clean sheets in the Premier League last season (17).

However, Varane appears to have fallen out of favor with the Dutch manager this season. He has started just one of Manchester United's last eight games across competitions. As per Daily Mail (via Mirror), the centre-back's relationship with Ten Hag has 'completely broken down'.

This is due to the fact that the Dutchman first chose Jonny Evans to partner Harry Maguire in defense over Varane in the Manchester derby. The Frenchman spoke to the manager after that as well. Ten Hag cited tactical reasons for his pick as they lost 3-0 at Old Trafford.

Moreover, Varane didn't make the starting lineup even when Evans suffered an injury ahead of Manchester United's 1-0 win against Luton Town. Victor Lindelof started alongside Harry Maguire, which further angered the French defender.

This tense relationship could see Varane leave the Red Devils but a January move appears unlikely. Bayern Munich are interested in the defender, who is likely to cost around £25 million, with two years remaining on his contract. However, the Bavarians are unlikely to pay his salary of £340,000 per week.

Erik ten Hag provides Rasmus Hojlund injury update ahead of Everton vs Manchester United

Rasmus Hojlund had to be subbed off in the 79th minute of Manchester United's clash against Luton Town before the international break due to a knee injury. He subsequently missed the international break with Denmark as they qualified for the 2024 UEFA Euros.

Ahead of the Red Devils' trip to Goodison Park to face Everton on Sunday (November 26), Erik ten Hag provided an update on Hojlund's availability. He said (via Goal):

"Rasmus Hojlund, not too bad. Everton will be a close finish but we're working on that. We're not sure if he can make that but, hopefully, in the next week, he will return to the squad."

Hojlund is yet to open his goalscoring account in the Premier League after nine games, having joined Manchester United from Atalanta for £72 million in the summer. He has, however, scored five goals in four UEFA Champions League games.