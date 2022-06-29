Raphinha's wages at Chelsea revealed as £65 million transfer edges closer: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly edging closer to completing the signing of Leeds United winger Raphinha. The Brazilian has been the subject of interest from a number of Europe's top clubs thanks to his performances for the Whites last season.

According to Gianluigi Longari, Chelsea have offered a £6 million per year salary package to Raphinha and are believed to be close to reaching an agreeing personal terms with the 25-year-old.

The Blues will be happy to add an in-form attacker to their line-up. Thomas Tuchel's men were goal shy throughout the course of the last season. The failure to convert chances into goals by the players in the frontline cost them heavily in the Premier League and other competitions.

Their club-record signing Romelu Lukaku had a below par season in west London. He netted only 15 times in 44 games for the Blues. The Belgian forward is now set to return to Inter Milan on a season-long loan deal this summer as per Sky Sports. Hakim Ziyech, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic scored just 15 league goals between them last season.

Raphinha joined Leeds United from Rennes in 2020 foe £17 million. He scored six goals and provided nine assists in 30 Premier League games in his debut season at Elland Road. He took his game to another level last season, scoring 11 goals in 35 league games and almost single-handedly helping Leeds avoid relegation.

His performances have caught the attention of Chelsea and Arsenal. As per Fabrizio Romano, Thomas Tuchel's side are trying to reach an agreement with Raphina and his agent Deco over personal terms and have offered the 25-year-old a £115,000-per-week wage deal. They have reportedly reached an agreement with Leeds United over a £60-65 million transfer fee.

As per talkSPORT, Arsenal were seemingly the favorites to sign Raphinha but their reluctance to meet Leeds United's asking price for the 25-year-old has resulted in Chelsea becoming the front-runners for his signature.

Chelsea have initiated talks with Manchester City over a transfer for Raheem Sterling

On top of the potential arrival of Raphinha, the Blues are also reportedly in talks with Manchester City over the transfer of Raheem Sterling. As per Goal, the Blues have initiated talks with Pep Guardiola's side to discuss a transfer for the winger.

The 27-year-old has been one of the most consistent wingers in recent years, scoring 10 or more goals each season in the last five Premier League campaigns.

He enjoyed an impressive 2021-22 campaign, scoring 17 goals and providing nine assists in 47 games in all competitions. However, the England international was left out of City's starting line-up for both legs of the Champions League semi-finals against Real Madrid and the final league game of the season against Aston Villa. This has raised questions over his role at the Etihad Stadium next season.

Furthermore, City could be willing to cash-in on the winger this summer as he has just one year left on his contract. His goal-scoring ability, speed, and directness could add a new dimension to Chelsea's attack.

