Raphinha threatens to leave Barcelona after Premier League club table £127 million transfer bid: Reports

Barcelona attacker Raphinha has reportedly threatened to leave the club due to their continuous pursuit of Athletics Bilbao's Nico Williams. The Brazilian is not happy that the Catalan side are reportedly targeting a player in his position and is thus considering an offer from Manchester United.

As per a report in Spain (via Football365), Manchester United are ready to launch a Premier League record move worth £127 million to sign Raphinha from Manchester United. The Red Devils are looking to use the sum raised from the possible sales of Antony, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, and Jadon Sancho.

South American journalist Miguel Angel Lopez has reported that the Red Devils delayed the move after failing to secure qualification for the UEFA Champions League. He said (via Football365):

"Manchester United were ready to push to sign Raphinha from Barcelona this summer. Ruben Amorim is a massive fan of Raphinha. Manchester United failing to qualify for the UCL negatively affected their budget and also ruined any chance of signing the Brazilian."

Manchester United have already added Matheus Cunha to the squad and have also been linked with Bryan Mbeumo. Barcelona, meanwhile, are reportedly stable financially and do not need to sell.

Raphinha was furious with Barcelona fans last summer

Raphinha spoke about Barcelona fans wanting Nico Williams to get his shirt at Barcelona last summer and said that he found it disrespectful. He told the media in October 2024 (via ESPN):

"I saw those [posts] with the shirt on Instagram. I thought it was a joke in bad taste and it was disrespectful. People need to respect the players that are here. We're here giving our best and fighting for the club. To see a photo like that wasn't very nice for me, I took it as a lack of respect. Of course, people are free to do what they want, but I did feel a little hurt in that moment."

When quizzed if the posts motivated him to do better on the pitch, he added:

"It wasn't an added motivator to start the season in the way I did. I was anxious to give my best for the club. Seeing how many years of my contract I have here [until 2027], it was a crucial point. I started the season knowing to play here I have to adapt to different positions and a different style of play. In the past I gave 100%; now I give 200% and I'm always willing to do that for this club. [It has been] part mental and part tactical, but also it's very important for me to have the confidence of the coach and my teammates."

Raphinha has played in the Premier League with Leeds United. He was linked with Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal before moving to Barcelona.

