Rasmus Hojlund's stance on Manchester United exit amid links to RB Leipzig in possible swap deal for Benjamin Sesko comes to light: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly planning a swap deal that could see Rasmus Hojlund join RB Leipzig in exchange for Benjamin Sesko. The Red Devils are actively working to bolster their frontline in the ongoing transfer window.
According to talkSPORT's chief correspondent Alex Crook (via Ben Jacobs on X), Leipzig are interested in Hojlund but he wishes to stay at Old Trafford. The striker does not fancy a move to RB Leipzig, and is ready to fight for his place in Ruben Amorim's squad.
The Bundesliga side's reported interest in Hojlund fuelled speculations that Manchester United could offer the striker in a swap deal to secure Sesko's signing.
Since joining Ruben Amorim's side in 2023, Hojlund's attacking output has been subpar. In 95 games across competitions, he has scored 26 goals and contributed six assists. While his struggles in attack could be attributed to Manchester United's dip in form over the last two years, there's a need for him to improve next season.
"I think he's picking players on how he feels will be best for the team" - Luke Shaw on Manchester United's head coach Ruben Amorim
Luke Shaw has put his support behind head coach Ruben Amorim ahead of the new season.
In an interview after their 4-1 win over Bournemouth in a pre-season friendly, Shaw said (via Sky Sports):
"I think he's picking players on how he feels will be best for the team and that's his choice. As players, we're fully behind him and fully behind on his ideas and what he wants to implement in this team. We feel like a real team, especially this pre-season."
He added:
"Since I've been back, the group is so together and I think that's something that we need to keep to make us more of a family and everyone all together and we're all driving in the same direction."
Manchester United will be looking to commence the 2025-26 campaign on a good note. Before that, they will take on Everton in their final game of the pre-season on Sunday, August 3.