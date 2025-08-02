Rasmus Hojlund's stance on Manchester United exit amid links to RB Leipzig in possible swap deal for Benjamin Sesko comes to light: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly planning a swap deal that could see Rasmus Hojlund join RB Leipzig in exchange for Benjamin Sesko. The Red Devils are actively working to bolster their frontline in the ongoing transfer window.

Ad

According to talkSPORT's chief correspondent Alex Crook (via Ben Jacobs on X), Leipzig are interested in Hojlund but he wishes to stay at Old Trafford. The striker does not fancy a move to RB Leipzig, and is ready to fight for his place in Ruben Amorim's squad.

The Bundesliga side's reported interest in Hojlund fuelled speculations that Manchester United could offer the striker in a swap deal to secure Sesko's signing.

Ad

Trending

Since joining Ruben Amorim's side in 2023, Hojlund's attacking output has been subpar. In 95 games across competitions, he has scored 26 goals and contributed six assists. While his struggles in attack could be attributed to Manchester United's dip in form over the last two years, there's a need for him to improve next season.

"I think he's picking players on how he feels will be best for the team" - Luke Shaw on Manchester United's head coach Ruben Amorim

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final 2025 - Source: Getty

Luke Shaw has put his support behind head coach Ruben Amorim ahead of the new season.

Ad

In an interview after their 4-1 win over Bournemouth in a pre-season friendly, Shaw said (via Sky Sports):

"I think he's picking players on how he feels will be best for the team and that's his choice. As players, we're fully behind him and fully behind on his ideas and what he wants to implement in this team. We feel like a real team, especially this pre-season."

Ad

He added:

"Since I've been back, the group is so together and I think that's something that we need to keep to make us more of a family and everyone all together and we're all driving in the same direction."

Manchester United will be looking to commence the 2025-26 campaign on a good note. Before that, they will take on Everton in their final game of the pre-season on Sunday, August 3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More