RB Leipzig ask Barcelona to pay impending bonus fees for Dani Olmo: Reports

Barcelona are facing a potential setback in their transfer plans as RB Leipzig have reportedly requested an outstanding bonus payment of approximately €3 million for Dani Olmo. This is reportedly part of the transfer agreement from last summer when Olmo moved from Leipzig to the Catalan club.

Ad

Barca paid a reported €55 million for the 27-year-old last August, securing him on a six-year deal. Although there were registration issues following Olmo’s arrival at La Blaugrana, the player played a pivotal role in the club’s LaLiga triumph in the 2024-25 campaign, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists in 25 league matches.

According to German publication Bild, RB Leipzig are demanding a bonus payment from Barcelona related to Dani Olmo’s transfer. The Bundesliga side reportedly expects a fee of €2.8m from the LaLiga champions because certain conditions agreed upon in Olmo’s contract have been met. The report adds that if the Spaniard continues performing and meets more conditions under manager Hansi Flick, Barcelona may owe an additional €4.2 million to Leipzig.

Ad

Trending

Despite the reported financial pressure steeming from the Olmo deal, it is understood that Barça are still pushing to sign their long-term transfer target, Nico Williams, from Athletic Bilbao. Reports suggest that Barcelona have already reached an agreement with Williams, who has a €58 million release clause in his Bilbao contract.

Sport.es reported that LaLiga president Javier Tebas confirmed that Barca will be back under LaLiga’s 1:1 rule in the summer transfer window. However, the latest development surrounding Olmo’s deal could complicate matters for the club.

Ad

“Doubts may arise, but I had full confidence in the club” – Dani Olmo sends message to Barcelona transfer target amid concerns over registration issues

Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo has sent a message to fellow compatriot Nico Williams amid concerns that he could face registration issues if he joins the Catalan club. According to Marca, Williams is willing to join Barça but wants an assurance that the club will be able to register him. Tebas reportedly stated that Barcelona are not currently in a position to do so.

Ad

In a recent interview with Jijantes (via Barca Blaugranes), Olmo was asked about Tebas’ commnets and responded:

“I don’t know anything about Nico. He’s a top player from another club, and that must be respected. We want the best. I’d tell Nico that everything gets sorted out. Doubts may arise, but I had full confidence in the club.”

Ad

He added:

“I like playing with the best. Nico has proven it at Athletic and with the national team. We want to win. The hardest thing isn’t winning, but doing it again. We have a lot of ambition.”

Olmo and Williams were both key figures in Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More