RB Leipzig inquire about Arsenal attacker to replace Chelsea-bound Christopher Nkunku: Reports

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, RB Leipzig are keeping tabs on Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun to replace Chelsea-bound Christopher Nkunku. The Frenchman is set to join the Blues in the summer.

Balogun, meanwhile, has been one of Ligue 1's breakout stars this season. The 21-year-old has scored 19 goals and has provided three assists in 31 matches across competitions for Stade Reims so far this season. He has scored 18 of those goals in Ligue 1.

Balogun's rich vein of form has attracted interest from top European clubs. The youngster's future at Arsenal, however, is uncertain. The Gunners already have Gabriel Jesus in their ranks and Leandro Trossard has also been signed in January.

Nkunku, on the other hand, has been Leipzig's leading attacker in recent seasons. He has scored 64 goals and has provided 52 assists in 163 matches for the Bundesliga club. Nkunku has made 27 appearances this season, scoring 17 goals and providing five assists.

The attacker has an agreement with Chelsea and will join the club in the summer. Hence, Leipzig are keen on signing a proper replacement and Balogun has emerged as a top target for them.

Arsenal's Premier League clash against Chelsea has been rescheduled

Arsenal were set to take on Chelsea on April 29 in a Premier League showdown. The game, however, has now been postponed to May 2.

The Gunners recently released a statement on the matter, claiming that they are disappointed for the fans. The statement read (via Arsenal's official website):

"This change has been made as a result of the Metropolitan Police revising its position on policing the match, After working to try to find a solution with the Met Police, we are very disappointed with the impact and disruption this fixture change will cause to our supporters, particularly after this match had been initially approved for a Saturday evening kick-off."

The first showdown between the two London clubs ended in a 1-0 win for the Gunners in November as Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes scored the winner at Stamford Bridge.

Poll : 0 votes