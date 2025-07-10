Real Betis' plan to sign Manchester United outcast Antony comes to light: Reports

Real Betis are reportedly keen on signing Antony from Manchester United, but are unwilling to pay over the top. The Spanish side are set to drag the negotiations until the final stages of the transfer window, as they want to push the permanent signing to next season.

As per a report by SPORT, Real Betis want to loan in Antony for another season, but are willing to offer a part of the fee that would need to be paid to make it permanent next summer. The Brazilian is keen on moving back to Spain after enjoying his months in LaLiga.

Manchester United do not see Antony as a part of their future, and Ruben Amorim has also made it clear that he does not count on the winger. They have allowed him to delay his return to pre-season training while negotiations continue with clubs interested in signing him.

Isco spoke about the interest in keeping Antony at the club earlier this summer and said (via ESPN):

"We need to crowdfund so he can stay at least another year. I'm happy to be able to enjoy Antony. He has surprised us all with his humility and with his willingness to help and add. We have noticed a change since he arrived. We are happy for him and for the team."

Antony was loaned out to Real Betis in January and he finished the season with nine goals and five assists in his 26 matches for the Spanish club.

Antony slammed by former Manchester United player

Paul Parker has never sugarcoated his words when it comes to Manchester United, and that was the case when he spoke about Antony last season. He slammed the Brazilian, claiming that the winger was never going to be good enough for the club, and told BonuscodeBets:

"I just don't think he's good enough. He hasn't got the physicality, and it's less to do with muscle and size and more to do with presence and strength comes from within, but he doesn't play that way. He plays like someone with a small stature, rounded shoulders, and doesn't stand up with belief in himself."

"For someone with a left foot, he's got one of the worst left foots I've seen, and left-footers are normally always talented. They're either really talented or they've got a rocket of a left foot, and he just lacks any strength in his left foot. He struggles with power. Technique he struggles with. It just hasn't worked, and I don't see anything materialising for him now."

Manchester United paid £85 million to sign Antony from Ajax after Erik ten Hag was appointed in 2022. He has managed just 12 goals and five assists in his 96 matches for the Red Devils.

