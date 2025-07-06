Real Betis readying different type of proposal to sign Manchester United star Antony: Reports

Real Betis are preparing an opening proposal to sign Manchester United star Antony this summer, as per reports. The Spanish outfit are keen to be reunited with the former Ajax man after a successful spell on loan in the second half of the 2024-25 season.

A report from SPORT (via Tribal Football) has revealed that Real Betis are preparing an offer of €20 million to sign the Brazil international on a permanent basis. They intend to include a massive 30% sell-on clause in the deal for the 25-year-old forward in a bid to convince his club to sell.

Manchester United have placed a €35 million asking price on Antony this summer, with both parties having agreed to part ways. The Brazilian has been placed on the transfer list, with the Red Devils expecting to receive offers for his signature.

Antony endured a disappointing spell at Old Trafford since his arrival from Ajax in the summer of 2022, with Ruben Amorim eventually choosing to let him leave in January. He joined Real Betis on loan, scoring nine goals and providing five assists in 26 appearances for the club in the second half of the season. He helped his side qualify for the UEFA Europa League via their league finish, and helped them reach the Conference League final.

Real Betis are not expected to have any problems meeting Manchester United's original asking price for the forward, but his wages are likely to be a problem. To manage this, they will try to bid lower for him while they look to balance his wages using the money they save from his transfer fee.

Manchester United set to hold talks with Marcus Rashford over future: Reports

Manchester United have scheduled a new round of talks with out-of-favour star Marcus Rashford over his future, as per reports. The England international is set to leave the Red Devils this summer after falling out with coach Ruben Amorim during the 2024-25 season.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the Red Devils are willing to sit down with the forward and hold discussions over the options he has for his next club. The 27-year-old has come to terms with the fact that he does not feature in the plans of the coach going forward and is set to move to a different club.

Manchester United have already taken the number 10 jersey from him and given it to summer signing Matheus Cunha. Alongside the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Tyrell Malacia, and Antony, Rashford will be sold by the Red Devils this summer.

