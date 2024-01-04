Real Betis in talks with Chelsea to sign forgotten 24-year-old defender: Reports

Real Betis are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea outcast Malang Sarr in the January transfer window to bolster their defensive depth.

Sarr, 24, has fallen heavily down in the Blues' pecking order since returning from a loan spell at AS Monaco in the summer. He is yet to play in a game under Mauricio Pochettino in the ongoing 2023-24 season.

As a result, according to Spanish news outlet TodoFichajes, Real Betis are hoping to snap up the Frenchman on a short-term loan switch this month. They have been in talks with the west London outfit for a number of weeks now, with an agreement said to be in the horizon.

As of now, Real Betis have a difference of opinion with Chelsea over the proposed loan move. While the Blues are hoping to insert a buy clause, the La Liga outfit are only willing to sign Sarr on a straight loan.

Sarr, who made 119 appearances for his boyhood club OGC Nice, has featured in 21 games for Chelsea since sealing a free transfer in 2020.

Chelsea dealt serious blow as winter target set to sign new deal, says Fabrizio Romano

In his column for the Caught Offside, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano shed light on the Blues' recent links with 2022 FIFA World Cup winner and Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez. He wrote:

"Lautaro Martinez is a great player so we can always expect to see some stories about him on the market, with the latest being that Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is increasingly keen on him."

Asserting that the Argentine is set to sign a new deal, Romano added:

"I'm afraid I don't have anything very positive for Chelsea fans on this one, though! Everything I'm hearing is that Lautaro is going to sign a new deal at Inter shortly. He's key player for Inter, I don't see him leaving the club, and at the moment this is not part of the club's plans at all as they will agree on new contract soon."

Martinez, 26, has cemented himself as one of the most clinical number nines in the world over the past few seasons. He has netted 17 goals and provided four assists in 23 matches across competitions this term.

Meanwhile, the Blues are reportedly likely to pursue other winter deals to reinforce their offensive department. They could opt to push for a move to sign one of Victor Osimhen, Ivan Toney, and Viktor Gyokeres.