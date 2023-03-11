Real Madrid have 3-man Karim Benzema replacement shortlist ready - Reports

Real Madrid have lined up a three-man replacement list for their aging striker Karim Benzema. The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner, despite being a world-class striker, will turn 36 this year.

This means Los Blancos will have to find a replacement for their superstar forward sooner rather than later. Mundo Deportivo have reported that Real Madrid have lined up a three-man shortlist which includes - Kylian Mbappe, Goncalo Ramos, and Richarlison.

Kylian Mbappe was linked with a move to Real Madrid last summer. However, after flirting with the Spanish club for an entire season, he ended up extending his stay at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) much to the frustration of the La Liga outfit.

Despite pulling such a stunt, Mbappe's caliber and talent is of such high regard that the possibility of bringing him to the Santiago Bernabeu cannot be dismissed. He is enjoying yet another fruitful season with PSG, scoring 30 goals and assisting eight more in 31 games.

He also helped his national team reach the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where he became the only player ever to score a hat-trick in the final.

Madrid's next option is Goncalo Ramos, who is having a wonderful season with Benfica. He has netted 23 times along with nine assists in 34 games. He has seven goals in this season's Champions League and was Portugal's only hat-trick hero at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The third option is Richarlison of Tottenham Hotspur. The hot-headed Brazilian recently blasted his team and head coach Antonio Conte after Spurs were eliminated by AC Milan in the Champions League.

Despite not having a good personal season, he is a proven Premier League candidate who can deliver on the big stage. His move to Madrid could be aided by his deteriorating relationship with Tottenham Hotspur.

Real Madrid facing contrasting fortunes in Spain and Europe

Real Madrid are coasting in Europe in the Champions League. They beat Liverpool 5-2 in the first leg of their Round-of-16 clash at Anfield. Los Blancos look ready to defend their European crown this season.

The situation is not the same in Spain, where they trail league leaders Barcelona by a massive nine points after 24 games. They also lost the first leg of the Copa Del Rey 1-0 against the Catalans earlier this month.

Poll : 0 votes