Real Madrid accused of match-fixing with sons of a former club president taking the money - Reports 

Former Spanish journalist Jose Maria Garcia has accused Real Madrid of fixing a match during Lorenzo Sanz’s presidency.

In a recent interview with Cadena COPE, Garcia, who was one of the most revered journalists in Spain for two decades before retiring, accused Madrid of throwing away a game. According to the journalist, the club agreed to lose a Real Madrid Castilla game at some point during Sanz’s presidency between 1995 and 2000. He has further claimed that Madrid has a tape of the game, which took place at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, in a safe somewhere.

Football España @footballespana_



He claims that during Lorenzo Sanz's presidency, Los Blancos sold a game.



twitter.com/elmodelo14/sta… El Modelo @elmodelo14 José María García denuncia públicamente al Real Madrid por amaño de partidos:



"En el Santiago Bernabéu el Real Madrid vendió un partido, el Real Madrid se vendió.



Los que trajeron y llevaron el dinero fueron los hijos del presidente." José María García denuncia públicamente al Real Madrid por amaño de partidos: "En el Santiago Bernabéu el Real Madrid vendió un partido, el Real Madrid se vendió. Los que trajeron y llevaron el dinero fueron los hijos del presidente." https://t.co/PRnKqSC0Xk Spanish reporter Jose Maria Garcia has accused Real Madrid of match fixing.He claims that during Lorenzo Sanz's presidency, Los Blancos sold a game. #HalaMadrid Spanish reporter Jose Maria Garcia has accused Real Madrid of match fixing.He claims that during Lorenzo Sanz's presidency, Los Blancos sold a game. #HalaMadrid twitter.com/elmodelo14/sta…

Garcia has stated that then-president Sanz’s children orchestrated the deals, delivering and taking money for the game Madrid's reserve team intentionally lost. The former journalist, however, has not yet provided any evidence for these serious accusations. He has claimed that he was sitting on this information until now.

This is not the first time Garcia has spoken out against Los Merengues. He previously accused Real Madrid’s former press officer of trying to bribe him, that, too, in front of current president Florentino Perez.

Sanz oversaw much success during his presidency. The Whites won two UEFA Champions League trophies (1998, 2000), ending a 32-year drought, and one La Liga title (1997), amongst other honors.

PSG superstar Achraf Hakimi wants Real Madrid return

According to Spanish outlet El Debate, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) right-back Achraf Hakimi wishes to return to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Real Madrid are lacking options in the right-back area, with first-choice Dani Carvajal also struggling to live up to his reputation. Signing Hakimi, who he hailed as one of the best in his position, could be excellent for the Spaniards.

The transfer, however, is unlikely to be straightforward, as PSG value the Morocco international very highly. It is believed that Les Parisiens want a whopping €80 million for Hakimi, which could be too steep a price for Madrid. Additionally, PSG and Madrid do not have the best of relationships, meaning the French outlet could be reluctant to sell to the 14-time European champions.

Hakimi, who came up through Madrid’s academy, has been at PSG since the summer of 2021. He has thus far taken part in 80 games for the club in all competitions, scoring nine times and claiming 12 assists.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes