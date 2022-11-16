Real Madrid add 3 players from Portugal's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad to transfer shortlist: Reports

Real Madrid have added three players from Portugal's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad to their wishlist for the summer. As reported by Spanish outlet El Nacional, Los Blancos will keep a keen eye on the trio of Raphael Guerreiro, Antonio Silva and Diogo Costa.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly asked scouts to follow Fernando Santos' Portugal side closely in the World Cup in Qatar.

Raphael Guerreiro is believed to have emerged as a target for the Spanish capital club as they are not yet completely convinced with Ferland Mendy. Guerreiro has his contract with Borussia Dortmund expiring in the summer of 2023 and could leave Signal Iduna Park on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old is predominantly an attack-minded left-back but is also capable of playing as a central midfielder. In 206 games for Borussia Dortmund so far, he has scored a total of 37 goals and provided 39 assists.

InceptionFC @InceptionXx Antonio Silva is next btw. He better be called up to the national team soon. So young but such a beast. Antonio Silva is next btw. He better be called up to the national team soon. So young but such a beast. https://t.co/21Pl9Ds6S9

The next name on Real Madrid's transfer shortlist is Benfica sensation Antonio Silva, who has enjoyed a stellar breakthrough campaign so far. The 19-year-old has done incredibly well to fill the void created by Jan Vertonghen following his exit in the summer.

Silva was key to leading Benfica to the UEFA Youth League last season and looks like a star in the making. However, he is expected to cost a fortune considering his age and the fact that his contract does not run out until 2027.

Real Madrid are also tracking the progress of Portugal shot-stopper Diogo Costa, who is expected to be the first-choice between the sticks. Perez has reportedly identified the 23-year-old as the perfect successor to Thibaut Courtois in the long run.

El Nacional claims that apart from the trio, Los Blancos will also monitor Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo, Nuno Mendes, Rafael Leao and Diogo Dalot.

Real Madrid set to battle Liverpool and Manchester City for the signing of Spanish wonderkid

Real Madrid are reportedly set to face competition from Liverpool and Manchester City for the signing of Las Palmas playmaker Alberto Moleiro.

Reports suggest that Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund are also keen on the Spaniard, who has been likened to fellow Las Palmas youth graduate Pedri.

The attacking midfielder has been impressive for Pio-Pio this season, recording three assists from 14 La Liga 2 games.

His form has not gone unnoticed with a number of top clubs in Europe having registered their interest in the playmaker.

Moleiro has a €30 million release clause but it will become €60 million if Las Palmas manage to achieve promotion.

