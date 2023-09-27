Real Madrid add promising Premier League coach to managerial shortlist to replace Ancelotti next season: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly added Roberto De Zerbi to their list of potential successors to Carlo Ancelotti amid his meteoric rise at Brighton & Hove Albion.

According to Cadena SER (via Transfer News Live), De Zerbi is on Los Blancos' managerial shortlist to replace Ancelotti. The Italian coach's contract is set to expire at the end of the season and the Brazilian national team claims he's going to be taking charge of Selecao.

This has led to Real Madrid exploring coaches to steer the La Liga giants into a new era. Xabi Alonso has reportedly emerged as the frontrunner to replace Ancelotti with the Bayer Leverkusen coach spending five years at the Santiago Bernabeu as a player.

De Zerbi is the latest name to be thrown into the mix as he continues to impress at Brighton. The Italian tactician succeeded Graham Potter at the Amex in September 2022.

De Zerbi possesses a playing culture befitting of a Real Madrid. The Seagulls has arguably one of the most attractive styles of play in the Premier League and are flying high in third place. His side have won five of six league games, including impressive 3-1 wins over Manchester United and Newcastle United.

The Brighton boss plays with a possession-based philosophy, playing out from the back. His side boasted the most shots of any club in Europe's top five leagues (244), 26 more than second-placed Madrid as of September 18, per Squawka.

Albion qualified for the UEFA Europa League last season and are therefore playing European football for the first time in their history. De Zerbi has three years left on his contract at the Amex and Real Madrid may have to move quickly with his stock continuing to grow.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi dubbed Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior a role model

Roberto De Zerbi lauded Madrid's Vinicius.

De Zerbi spoke highly of Vinicius Junior when facing Los Merengues in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League with Shakhtar Donetsk. He branded the Brazilian forward as someone who younger players could look up to (via Real Madrid's official website):

“Vini Jr. is a role model for many footballers. He’s proved his ability in a Real Madrid shirt, which comes with great responsibility, at such a young age."

Vinicius has quickly become one of Madrid's protagonists since joining from Brazilian outfit Palmeiras in 2018. He has bagged 60 goals and 64 assists in 228 games at the Bernabeu.

The 23-year-old scored the winner in a 1-0 win against Liverpool in the Champions League that year. He's popped up with vital goals throughout his five years with Los Blancos.

Vinicius possesses a winger's profile that could bed well with De Zerbi's style of play. The similarities between the Brazil superstar and Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma has been a revelation under the Italian coach. He's bagged 13 goals and 11 assists in 43 appearances, using his frightening speed to cause defenders problems.