Real Madrid agree five-year contract extension with 25-year-old star, Ancelotti says he’s been vital this season: Reports 

Andriy Lunin has reportedly agreed to extend his stay at Real Madrid. The Ukrainian goalkeeper has majorly impressed in Thibaut Courtois' absence this season.

Relevo reports that Los Blancos have reached a verbal agreement with Lunin for him to renew terms until 2029 amid a stellar run of performances. He can still listen to offers from elsewhere if they arrive from important clubs.

Lunin has appeared 30 times across competitions, keeping 12 clean sheets. He was the hero for Real Madrid in their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal win against holders Manchester City. He saved two penalties in a 4-2 penalty shootout win after a 4-4 draw on aggregate.

Carlo Ancelotti has waxed lyrical about the Ukraine international throughout the season. The Italian coach feels he's been key to his side's success this season (via Madrid Zone):

"We have Lunin, who has had an impressive season and it is only because of him that we are where we are now."

Expand Tweet

Lunin started the season as backup to Kepa Arrizabalaga who arrived on loan from Chelsea. It didn't take long for the former Zorya Lugansk shot-stopper to displace the Spaniard and he's been Ancelotti's first choice until Courtois' return this month.

The Ukrainian's displays have led to Real Madrid winning the La Liga title and the Supercopa de Espana. They're also through to the Champions League final and face Borussia Dortmund at Wembley on June 1.

Ancelotti on who will start Real Madrid's UCL final against Borussia Dortmund

Andriy Lunin could miss out on a Champions League final appearance.

Ancelotti has a goalkeeping dilemma now that Courtois has returned from a long-term ACL injury. The Belgian goalkeeper has appeared twice in a 3-0 win against Cadiz (May 4) and a 4-0 victory over Granada (May 11).

There has been much speculation over which of the pair will start the Champions League final. Real Madrid's iconic former goalkeeper Iker Casillas thinks it should be Lunin.

Ancelotti gave his take on the situation by claiming that although Lunin has majorly impressed, Courtois is the best goalkeeper in the world (via the source above):

"I think same things you guys do, Lunin has been fantastic and helped us a lot but also the best goalkeeper in the world, Courtois, is back. So I have to see."

Expand Tweet

Courtois has a ton of experience having spent six years at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Belgium international has made 232 appearances, keeping 93 clean sheets, and winning the Champions League in 2022.

Los Merengues have three more La Liga games before the final against Dortmund which will allow Courtois to get more minutes under his belt. He spent nine months on the sidelines due to an ACL injury suffered on the brink of the season.