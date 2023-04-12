Real Madrid and Arsenal readying offers to sign 23-year-old striker who wants to leave Serie A giants: Reports

According to Calcio Mercato, Real Madrid and Arsenal are keeping tabs on 23-year-old Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian joined the Old Lady in January 2022 from Fiorentina.

However, since his move, Vlahovic has failed to replicate his best form. He has scored 20 goals and has provided six assists in 52 matches for the Bianconeri.

Vlahovic had injury issues this season before the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has reclaimed his old form to some extent after the Qatar showpiece. The 23-year-old has scored 11 goals and has provided four assists in 31 matches this term. Vlahovic, however, is yet to convince Massimiliano Allegri as the Juventus coach is unsure if the player fits the team's system.

Juventus were also handed a massive 15-point deduction for the Plusvalenza case, which brought an end to their title aspirations. The on-field and off-field issues, combined, could see a few top players leave the club in the summer and Vlahovic might be one of them.

Real Madrid are expected to explore the market to sign a back-up for Karim Benzema in the summer. Vlahovic, given his quality and profile, could be a perfect fit for Los Blancos.

Arsenal, meanwhile, were heavily linked with a move for the Serbian striker before he joined Juventus from Fiorentina. The Gunners are keen to build a team that can compete in the UEFA Champions League next season. While they already have Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, and Leandro Trossard, Vlahovic could be a massive signing for the Gunners.

Real Madrid are set to play Chelsea next

Real Madrid will return to action on April 12 as they take on Chelsea in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. Carlo Ancelotti's team are the defending European champions.

Real Madrid, however, will enter the clash at the Santiago Bernabeu on the back of a 3-2 defeat against Villareal in their latest La Liga fixture.

Chelsea also lost their previous match. They were defeated 1-0 by Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium in what was Frank Lampard's first game in charge as the caretaker manager.

