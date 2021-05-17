Real Madrid asked to pay €50m to sign former player - Reports

Real Madrid have been told to pay €50 million to re-sign former player Achraf Hakimi as per reports.

The Moroccan international made a permanent move to Inter Milan in the summer of 2020 after an impressive spell on loan at Borussia Dortmund the season before.

Real Madrid were perhaps too quick to jump the gun and get rid of him as they received a good offer of €45 million for his services.

In Serie A this season:



🔴⚫️ Theo Hernández for Milan:



⚽️ 7 Goals

🅰️ 5 Assists



🔵⚫️ Achraf Hakimi for Inter:



⚽️ 7 Goals

🅰️ 8 Assists



Two of the best full-backs in Europe! pic.twitter.com/Yg4xcaFEkW — Soccer Manager Games (@SoccerManager) May 12, 2021

Hakimi has shown his versatility this season for Inter Milan, and has put in some assured displays as a right midfielder and a wing-back.

Inter Milan have set a €50 million price tag on the Moroccan international, as per Calciomercato.it as they are in rush to sell him.

Real Madrid’s interest in Hakimi not a surprise

Hakimi made just 17 appearances for the Real Madrid senior team before he was loaned out to Borussia Dortmund, and then sold permanently to Inter Milan.

The young, versatile midfielder showed plenty of promise at right-back, but the presence of several other players meant he never got a sustained run in the team.

Now, with Dani Carvajal’s waning powers and Alvaro Odriozola’s inconsistent displays, Real Madrid have been forced to look into the market.

Hakimi has predominantly played as a midfielder this season, but his ability to put in a shift for the team, and perform his defensive duties have earned him rave reviews from Antonio Conte.

Inter Milan currently have the best defensive record in Serie A, and Hakimi’s tenacious displays have certainly helped.

His contract with Inter Milan runs until 2025, so the ball is firmly in the Nerazzurri’s court right now.

Inter have progressed well under Conte, and will be expected to challenge for more silverware next season after ending their wait for the Scudetto this season.

It remains to be seen whether or not Hakimi will be open to a move back to the Bernabeu, as Los Blancos seem to be in a transition phase.

Although he spent much of his youth career at Real Madrid, a return to the Bernabeu in the near future soon might not be the smartest of decisions.