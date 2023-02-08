Real Madrid attacker to miss FIFA Club World Cup clash against Al Ahly due to muscle injury: Reports

Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio will not feature in his team's 2022 FIFA Club World Cup semi-final clash against Al Ahly later today (8 February) due to a fitness issue.

According to Cadena SER journalist Javier Herraez (h/t @Carrusel), the Spain international is suffering from muscle discomfort. Asensio isn't manager Carlo Ancelotti's first-choice pick in attack.

Just eight of his 26 appearances across competitions this campaign have seen him feature in the starting XI. However, his ability to play as a No. 10 and anywhere across the frontline makes him a potent weapon on the bench.

He is also adept at creating chances in the final third and is more than capable of turning a game around from the bench. However, it seems that Los Blancos will have to do without his services against Al Ahly.

Carrusel Deportivo @carrusel ÚLTIMA HORA |



Será sometido a pruebas



🎙️ Informa ÚLTIMA HORA | @marcoasensio10 sufre molestias musculares y no va a jugar hoySerá sometido a pruebas🎙️ Informa @javiherraez 🚨❌ ÚLTIMA HORA | @marcoasensio10 sufre molestias musculares y no va a jugar hoy👉 Será sometido a pruebas 🎙️ Informa @javiherraez https://t.co/BbOJ6HPdXv

The Egyptian outfit qualified for the tournament by finishing as the runners-up in the 2021-22 CAF Champions League. Real Madrid, meanwhile, made the cut for the Club World Cup by winning the UEFA Champions League last summer.

They are the most successful team in the competition, having won the trophy four times. Fans will feel that Ancelotti has enough quality to maneuver through the semi-final fixture without Asensio.

Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, and Federico Valverde are expected to feature in the front three in the absence of Karim Benzema and Asensio. The winner of the game at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium later today will face Al-Hilal in the final on 11 February.

Real Madrid boss expects Karim Benzema and Thibaut Courtois to recover for FIFA Club World Cup final

Karim Benzema picked up an injury during Real Madrid 's 2-0 La Liga win against Valencia on 2 February.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, meanwhile, tweaked a muscle in the warm-up prior to Los Blancos' 1-0 loss against RCD Mallorca three days later. Despite currently being sidelined with their respective fitness issues, the duo have been named in the club's squad for the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup.

Explaining his decision, manager Carlo Ancelotti said at his pre-match conference ahead of the clash against Al Ahly (h/t KingFut):

"Courtois and Benzema are in the Club World Cup squad, because we believe they will be fit by Saturday, but they stayed back in Madrid until they fully recover. They will join us on Thursday if we make it to the final."

Benzema is Real Madrid's only recognized No. 9 and has registered 13 goals and three assists in 21 games across competitions this term. Courtois, meanwhile, could be replaced in goal by Andriy Lunin for the time being.

Poll : 0 votes