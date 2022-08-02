Real Madrid attacker's potential move to La Liga club complicated by economic issues: Reports

According to Oscar Mendez (via Matteo Moretto), Real Madrid’s potential sale of Dominican striker Mariano Diaz to Celta Vigo has been delayed. The striker has been a bit-part player at the Santiago Bernabeu and Los Blancos have tried to move him on to fellow La Liga side Celta Vigo.

However, due to economic problems with the Vigo side, the move has been held up and might struggle to be completed. The La Liga side might not have the finances required to complete the deal and could struggle to bring in the Champions League winning forward to their setup.

Mariano was the deputy to the fantastic Karim Benzema in the recently concluded season, however, Madrid can afford to lose the forward. With just one goal and an assist last season, the striker isn't contributing big numbers to the club.

A move to Vigo would allow the striker to continue to ply his trade in the top tier of the Spanish game but the club would likely need to convince the star. Celta will hope they can settle their economic issues and bring in a striker who will add real pedigree to their options up top.

Mariano has scored a mere 12 goals and provided only three assists for Real Madrid in 73 appearances across competitions. It is unlikely that the Madridistas will have any need to keep the 29-year-old forward.

Real Madrid's transfer window so far

Los Blancos failed to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer as he chose to extend his contract, and they are yet to sign an attacker to compensate for that loss. With Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema in fine form, however, they might have to wait until the opportunity to sign a world-class forward presents itself again.

They have announced some signings, with Aurelien Tchouameni joining from Monaco for a massive €80 million fee. The youngster is expected to thrive in Real Madrid's midfield and will be hoping he impresses under Carlo Ancelotti. Antonio Rudiger is another player who has joined Real Madrid, coming on a free transfer from Chelsea.

The Madridistas have seen more players leave the Bernabeu than there have been arrivals this summer. Borja Mayoral, Takefusa Kubo, and Victor Chust have all moved to other La Liga teams, while Luka Jovic has joined Fiorentina and Gareth Bale has gone to Los Angeles FC. They also saw long-serving players Marcelo and Isco leave, although they are yet to find new clubs.

