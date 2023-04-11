Real Madrid attacker threatens to start rebellion against Carlo Ancelotti if he doesn't start against Chelsea: Reports

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes has threatened to start a rebellion against Carlo Ancelotti if he doesn't start against Chelsea in the last eight clash of the UEFA Champions League.

Rodrygo was part of the team's starting lineup that defeated Barcelona by a score of 4-0 in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final. He played on the right in a 4-3-3 formation.

The attacker has a knack for being decisive in crucial games. He has done it on multiple occasions during his young career. Rodrygo wants to do the same against Chelsea as well.

He has made 43 appearances for Real Madrid so far this season, scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists.

Carlo Ancelotti, meanwhile, hinted that he might use the same starting lineup that defeated Barca in their upcoming fixture against the Blues. The Italian manager said (via football.london):

"I may repeat the same 11 from the Camp Nou. I made a lot of rotations today because the game against Barcelona demanded a lot from us physically and mentally."

Los Blancos enter the Champions League contest on the back of a 3-2 La Liga defeat against Villareal. the Blues were defeated 1-0 by Wolverhampton Wanderers in their latest Premier League clash.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke about Chelsea ahead of the UEFA Champions League showdown

This will be the third season in a row that Real Madrid and Chelsea will be facing off in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League.

While the Blues won the tie in the 2020-21 season, the Spanish club emerged victorious last term.

Ancelotti recently spoke about the Blues as he told the media (via Real Madrid' official website):

"In last season's tie we suffered a lot and had a tough time even though we had a big advantage from the first leg. We have to respect the club because they have top players and in this type of game, with such a high level of motivation, they will bring their A-game. They have high quality players."

The Italian manager further added:

"I'm upset about their situation because I have wonderful memories of the club and the people who still work there. I am a Chelsea fan because I spent two good years there. I won't go back. I think Lampard is doing a great job with them."

Real Madrid and Chelsea's scintillating UEFA Champions League quarter-final meeting will take place on Wednesday, April 12, at the Santiago Bernabeu.

