Real Madrid attacker turns down the chance to join Atletico Madrid - Reports

Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez has reportedly turned down the chance to join Atletico Madrid this summer on a free transfer.

Vazquez’s contract with Real Madrid expires this summer, but the Whites are preparing a new offer to extend his stay at the Bernabeu.

The 29-year old currently earns €3.5 million a year, and is set to get an improved offer of €5 million to ensure he stays for three more years in the Spanish capital.

Atletico Madrid were keen on signing the versatile attacker, but AS claim that Vazquez has turned them down as he does not want to swap Real Madrid for their cross-town rivals.

Vazquez is said to be a massive Real Madrid fan, and has politely ruled out joining the Rojiblancos in the summer.

Real Madrid hoping Lucas Vazquez will reject other clubs and extend his stay

AC Milan are another team reportedly interested in signing Vazquez, and could better Real Madrid’s contract offer for the Spaniard.

However, the AS have said that Vazquez’s preference will be to remain in Madrid, so Milan might have to come up with an offer he won’t be able to refuse.

Vazquez was an important player for Real Madrid before his injury in the Clasico against Barcelona last month, as he put in some solid displays in a makeshift right-back role.

The 29-year old is a personal favorite of manager Zinedine Zidane, as manager is a fan of Vazquez’s work ethic and ability to put in consistent displays whenever he is selected.

Vazquez’s versatility could prove to be useful next season too, and considering he is still at the peak of his career, Real Madrid will not want to lose him this summer.

Losing him to direct rivals Atletico Madrid would have been a blow, as Diego Simeone would have loved a player of his caliber. The Argentine likes hard workers with a good work rate, and no one exemplifies those abilities more than Vazquez.

Prior to his injury, Vazquez made 24 appearances in La Liga. He is not expected to feature again this season, but Real Madrid will hope he extends his contract and comes back stronger next season.